Former Padres Closer Doesn't Hold Back on Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Claims Double Standard

Heath Bell's final stint as a closer in MLB came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013 — two years after his final season in San Diego, and four years before Ketel Marte played his first game in Phoenix.

While Bell and Marte were never teammates, the retired pitcher spent parts of 11 seasons (2004-14) in a big league clubhouse. That's long enough to know how Marte's perplexing last week would go over with teammates in a not-too-distant era.

To recap:

• On Aug. 17, Marte was a no-show for a game at Fenway Park. The three-time All-Star was placed on the restricted list minutes before that game’s first pitch.

• Two days later, Marte's agent told MLB Network that her client was headed to Phoenix to get an MRI on his knee while also "managing a personal matter."

• On Aug. 19, the Diamondbacks moved Marte to the injured list, allowing him to be paid after what amounted to a three-day unpaid suspension.

• On Aug. 20, the Diamondbacks' president, Derrick Hall, went on a Phoenix radio station to say GM Mike Hazen requested an in-person meeting with Marte but it had yet to take place.

• On Aug. 21, after photos of Marte at a Scottsdale casino circulated on social media, manager Torey Lovullo was forced to defend the second baseman's absence from the team.

Bell's response to Marte's actions was unvarnished.

Speaking on Friday's episode of Friar Territory, he said “if an American player did that he would be shunned. Everybody would hate him. But since he's a Latin player, eh, ‘He might have an emotional issue’.”

Hosts Marty Caswell and Darren Smith paused in silence.

Bell went on to compare Marte's situation to a disparity in reactions to players' steroid use in his era, claiming that players from Latin America got more of a pass compared to players born in the United States.

"You're here, you're doing a job, show up," Bell said of Marte. "That's my biggest thing. And I just think Marte is taking it for granted and doesn't realize what he's doing to his team and his fan base and his coaches. ... He's thinking about himself and not thinking about the team."

Few would argue with Bell on that point. But if baseball players are likely to make assumptions about their teammates' behavior based on their country of origin — extending empathy to some and not others — that's a separate problem.

Perhaps it's less of an problem now than it was during Bell's playing career. Regardless, it underscores the importance of teams hiring managers who can communicate empathy to players in multiple languages, and translate complex issues to players who might not understand.

Marte put Lovullo in an awkward position. But even he admitted he felt "betrayed" by Marte last week — a far cry from dismissing Marte's actions as the result of "an emotional issue." Whether it paves the way for Marte to be welcomed back with open arms, or designated for assignment (as Bell suggested was appropriate) remains to be seen.

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