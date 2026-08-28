Padres Roundup: Exciting Yu Darvish Development, Wild-Card Update, New Owners Committed

The San Diego Padres have an exciting development regarding veteran right-hander Yu Darvish.

Darvish was last seen on an MLB mound in early October of last season. He underwent internal brace surgery over the offseason and was presumably out for all of 2026, but after recently celebrating his 40th birthday, Darvish wrote a promising message about his second bullpen amid his progression and shared it on his X account.

"I turned 40 the other day. To everyone who sent me messages, thank you so much. I've been quietly continuing my rehab from the right elbow surgery I had last year. Thanks to the Padres and team staff who support me even though I'm not traveling with the team, I've been able to get to the point where I can resume pitching from the mound. This is a video of my second bullpen session, and so far, things are going smoothly.＊Sorry for the poor video quality," Darvish wrote.

In other news, the Padres are in the midst of a race for a National League wild-card spot with about a month left of the regular season. San Diego is 1.5 games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks and four games ahead of the Miami Marlins for the final spot.

Finally, the new owners of the Padres — José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones — have shown the city and its fans how committed they are to winning at the highest level. Jones revealed that much like the city of San Diego, she and her husband have also been underestimated — but that won't stop the pursuit of bringing a World Series home.

“Both José and I coming from spaces and places — and what I like to say is, wrapped in the packages that we are wrapped in — we understand so well what it means to be underestimated,” Jones said. “San Diegans do, too. The Padres haven’t won a World Series championship yet. Bring on the challenge. We’re here for it. We’re committed, It doesn’t frighten us. In fact, it excites us. So why San Diego? Because it is an exciting opportunity to do what no one else has been able to do.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Yu Darvish Announces Exciting Update Amid Surgery Recovery

Where the Padres Stand in the National League Wild-Card Race

Padres' New Owners Reaffirm Commitment to San Diego

Padres Make Casey Mize Decision, Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs AL-Best Rays

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres' new owners, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, reaffirmed their COMMITMENT to the city of San Diego⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LQIDUtfCQ3 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 27, 2026

Joe Musgrove cooking Will Smith on 3 pitches pic.twitter.com/6M6wYFrhZM — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 27, 2026

Given Manny Machado’s finger injury, should the Padres give him a day off?



“I’m just thinking that Manny Machado right now is unable to take a game off.” pic.twitter.com/3XoevO4kb3 — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 27, 2026

Padres RHP Yu Darvish announced an exciting update amid his return from major elbow surgery👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LroQkxOXNs — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 27, 2026

Joe Musgrove dots the corner to strike out Will Smith.



It's a 1-2-3 top of the 1st for Musgrove in his 3rd rehab start with El Paso.@EPChihuahuas | @Padres pic.twitter.com/6Gnk3yqK2Y — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) August 27, 2026

Ethan Salas is slashing .325/.402/.554 in 22 games at Triple-A.



But the #Padres' top prospect has also been behind the dish catching big leaguers, including two of Joe Musgrove's rehab starts: https://t.co/OFEbp5k0MR pic.twitter.com/8BOOLcFpjt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 28, 2026

While playing for the Padres in 1996, Rickey was the last to board the team bus. As a veteran, he had expected someone to leave him his own row, but there wasn't a full one open.



"No seats for Rickey?," Henderson said, standing in the front of the bus. "Rickey don't get no seat?… pic.twitter.com/j4cKWEXZHg — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 28, 2026

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