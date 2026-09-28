Former Padres Fan Favorite Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB at 31 Years Old

A former San Diego Padres fan favorite utility man announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday.

Tyler Wade, who spent the final two years of his big league career with the Padres, announced his retirement on social media. The 31-year-old thanked the Padres organization, as well as the other three teams he played for, in his announcement.

"For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to play in the Major Leagues. Now, 13 years later and after nine years in the big leagues, it’s time to move on," Wade wrote. "I’ve been incredibly blessed to be a part of some amazing teams and, even more importantly, to be surrounded by incredible teammates. I want to thank the Yankees for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing for the best franchise in all of sports.

"To everyone in the Padres organization, the fans, thank you. I loved every minute of my two years wearing the brown and gold. Anaheim and Oakland, you were also a huge part of my journey, and I’m grateful for every experience along the way. To all the coaches, staff, trainers, and fans who played a part in my career, thank you."

Wade was initially drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was a top prospect in the Yankees organization before making his MLB debut in 2017.

He played five seasons with New York — appearing in 264 games and hitting .212 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .605 — before being designated for assignment and traded to the Los Angeles Angels. He was traded back to the Yankees midway through the 2022 season, but didn't get back to the big league level.

In 2023, Wade was with the Oakland Athletics, where he appeared in 26 games. Then, he joined the Padres on minor league deal, and played in 149 games over the next two seasons, hitting .212 with 17 RBIs and an OPS of .541.

Wade made a big impact on the fans and in the clubhouse before joining the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal after the 2025 season. He was released by the Rangers after 16 games at Triple-A this year and didn't join another team before the end of the season.

"To my teammates: I’m going to miss the grind, the clubhouse, the competition, and being in the jungle every day with the guys," Wade concluded. "Thank you, baseball. You gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of!"

Overall, Wade appeared in 506 games at the MLB level, hitting .216 with seven home runs, 60 RBIs and an OPS of .578. He played at every defensive position except first base and catcher.

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