MLB Insider Definitively Reveals Padres' Trade Deadline Plans

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been one of the executives around baseball that opposing teams are watching closely as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Preller has normally been known for his aggressive nature when it comes to trades, creating clever ways to bring star talent to San Diego. But this season, there have been all sorts of rumors around the Padres possibly being sellers due to where the team is slotted in the playoff race.

The Padres are in a weird spot where the team may elect to be both buyers and sellers. Nobody around the league fully knows which path San Diego will take, but many can speculate based on Preller's history.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, the Padres will be buyers at the deadline due to Preller. The Padres are two games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League, opening the door for Preller to spend.

"On that topic: I’m skeptical that San Diego trades Mason Miller. Preller coveted Miller, parting with Leo De Vries, a top-two prospect in baseball, to land him at last year's trade deadline, " Murray wrote. "Miller has been excellent this season and exceeded their already high expectations. All that for Preller to trade him just 12 months later? Color me skeptical."

The Padres paid a hefty price to land Miller from the Athletics last summer, so the price to move him may be close to the same level. Preller has been weighing what to do with the star closer, with the results on the field over the next few weeks likely to determine everything.

Miller has been the biggest topic around the Padres this summer, with many around the league expecting the closer to be moved. Preller hasn't ruled out a trade of Miller, especially given the haul that he could net for the organization.

“We’re going to go into the process open-minded to see what’s there and see what can help our club,” Preller said. “We’re going to go in open-minded about whether it’s acquiring players or looking at it if we have to go another direction. All those things are on the table.”

But with the door still open for the Padres to go after a playoff spot, it could make sense to keep Miller around. Miller has been the best relief pitcher in the game this season, with the right-hander sporting a 0.86 ERA over 41.2 innings.

The New York Yankees have been the team most heavily linked with a trade of Miller. The right-hander has even addressed the trade rumors.

The preference of the Padres seems to lean toward keeping Miller, while adding more talent to the roster for a potential playoff run. But given that there is a new ownership group in place and multiple needs to be met, Preller's hand could be forced to sell at the trade deadline this year.

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