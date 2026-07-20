Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Mason Miller for 3 MLB Players

The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away, and the San Diego Padres are among the most-watched teams in baseball.

The Padres are one of the few teams that could be both buyers and sellers, depending on how the next couple of series go. Padres president of baseball A.J. Preller has been known to be aggressive in making trades, and with his track record, nobody on the roster is off limits.

This includes star closer Mason Miller, who has seen his name be placed into trade rumors over the last few weeks. Miller is in the midst of a special season for the Padres, even gaining some Cy Young buzz in the National League race earlier in the year.

Miller owns an ERA of 0.89 over 40.2 innings pitched, recording 25 saves in 25 opportunities. Due to his performance this season and his being under team control for three more years, if the Padres were to trade him, they could land a haul.

In a new trade proposal from MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Padres would send Miller to the New York Yankees for three players. The Yankees have been one of the main teams linked with Miller, with the pitcher even discussing the rumors.

Here is proposal from Rymer:

Yankees receive: RHP Mason Miller

Padres receive: RHP Will Warren, SS Anthony Volpe, OF Spencer Jones

Does This Proposed Trade Make Sense for the Padres?

Losing Miller would be tough, but if the Padres could land this type of return, it may lessen the blow. San Diego would likely ask for more from the Yankees in a deal — potentially just one additional propsect — but this is a good start.

Warren could be a serviceable starter for this team, especially with the Padres dealing with a few injuries and upcoming free agencies for pitchers. In 19 starts this season, Warren owns an ERA of 4.03, and he's under club control through 2030.

The right-hander could help stabilize the Padres' starting rotation both this season and beyond. Warren has also proven to be able to go deep into games, which could help ease the burden on the Padres' bullpen.

As for Volpe, he hasn't lived up to the hype that came from replacing Derek Jeter as the Yankees shortstop. But he's been solid, and a change of scenery (and leaving New York) could be needed for him to finally break through.

The former first-round draft pick is still only 25 years old, giving him plenty of time to continue developing his game. So far this season, Volpe has hit .245 with one home run and 14 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .663.

Jones is currently ranked as the Yankees' No. 6 prospect, and he has a long way to go in his overall development. The left-handed slugger swings and misses a ton, which has raised some questions about how he will turn out as a player.

Adding an outfielder to the organization would be nice, and Jones does have 30-homer potential. Jones made his MLB debut this season and is hitting .233 with two home runs and seven RBIs, with an OPS of .687. He's currently in Triple-A.

Final Verdict

Overall, this group of players would be a nice start in trade talks, but given how dominant Miller has been this season, the Yankees would need to part with more. While the Yankees are unlikely to include top prospect George Lombard Jr, the Padres would likely love to get their hands on pitching prospects Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange.

San Diego doesn't have to trade Miller this season, but if they do, they can't sell themselves short. Miller is the best trade chip that the organization has, and if building for the future is the goal, getting as much in return as possible has to be the mindset — especially if a bidding war commences.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news