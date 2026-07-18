Padres 'Talking About' Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline

The San Diego Padres entered the second half of the 2026 season with a 48-48 record. One devastating loss to the Kansas City Royals later, they're 48-49 and 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

With 15 games until the trade deadline, the Friars are still without a label as a buyer or seller.

President of baseball operations AJ Preller was noncommittal about the team's path last weekend, only saying that these next few weeks will dictate what he decides to do.

Preller is revered as a wizard in the baseball world when it comes to making deadline deals and is responsible for the Padres being the best team in baseball in the latter half of the season for the past two years.

The Padres' 81-48 2nd-half record (.628 winning percentage) over the last two seasons is the best in MLB.



The second half begins today. A big stretch lies ahead! — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 17, 2026

One of the league-altering deals Preller made last season was to acquire closer Mason Miller from the Athletics.

The right-hander who averages over 101 mph on his fastball hasn't just exceeded expectations, but became the owner of the longest scoreless innings streak in franchise history while emerging as perhaps the most untouchable reliever in baseball with a 0.89 ERA.

As the trade deadline intensifies and the fate of the Padres' 2026 season remains far from solidified, Miller has found himself in constant trade rumors.

This week, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres are "talking about" making a deal to part ways with Miller

"One year, they’re trading away perhaps the finest prospect in baseball, shortstop Leo De Vries, for Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller," Nightengale wrote. "The next, they’re talking about trading him away."

The cost of Miller last year was the aforementioned De Vries — the Padres' No. 1 prospect and the No. 3 overall, according to MLB Pipeline — and the Nos. 3, 13, and 17 prospects in San Diego's system. Flipping him one calendar year later won't get the same return back.

Expecting another package of four top-20 prospects is certainly a steep ask for a team with the worst farm system in baseball, but a contending team would surely pay a heavy price for the best reliever in baseball — potentially multiple prospects or an MLB-ready player and another prospect to go with him.

The next 15 games will determine which direction the Padres' future moves towards, but if a few needs are met ahead of the deadline, perhaps the season can be turned around.

The Padres are last in the league in batting average and have a clear need for more reliable starting pitching. The potential returns of Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove in the second half will help the cause, but bringing in another bat (or two) and a new piece for the rotation could push this team to true playoff contender status.

On the flip side, the Padres could look to sell, and would have plenty of guys that would be of interest to other teams, including Miller.

"The San Diego Padres looked like they could be a formidable threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now after the past month are talking about unloading All-Star closer Mason Miller and putting their high-priced stars on the market," Nightengale wrote.

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