New Adrian Morejon Contract Projection Could Be Bad News for Padres

The San Diego Padres could undergo a massive overhaul this winter.

The Padres have a number of things they need to address, with starting pitching at the top of the list. Michael King is their best and most important free agent, but relief pitcher Adrian Morejon may be right behind him.

Morejon has been with the Padres organization for eight years, and he's blossomed over the last few seasons. The 27-year-old southpaw has been a staple out of the Padres bullpen, and although his 2025 season was his All-Star year, he may be coming off his best season yet.

Morejon is now a free agent and has the option to go wherever he pleases. He is a highly touted player this winter, and that could mean a potentially massive contract close to $100 million in total money.

According to ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel, Morejon's projected contract could reach levels comparable to Edwin Diaz's from last winter.

"There is something to pitching in the ninth inning, but how much will the engaged bidders for Morejon reduce their offers due to that lack of ninth-inning experience?" McDaniel wrote. "I would not be shocked if Morejon got five years and beat Diaz's number."

Could the Padres Afford to Lose Adrian Morejon?

The Padres will do all they can to retain Morejon; however, the biggest question is whether they can afford him. It'll be tough to pay him what he wants while also rebuilding a whole rotation.

As mentioned earlier, building the Padres' starting rotation is at the top of the front office's list. Although that is the case, the Padres will be aggressive in retaining him.

Morejon has established himself as one of the league's top relievers. He was incredible in 2026, posting a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 86 innings and 76 appearances.

The Cuban native has publicly expressed a strong desire to stay in San Diego, calling it his "second home.'

However, Morejon has until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept the one-year qualifying offer.

If Morejon declines, the Padres will face heavy external pressure and competition to retain him.

Among the teams that could be in the running for Morejon are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, among other contenders.

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