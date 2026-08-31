Nick Castellanos Finally Resurfaces in Baseball Months After Being Cut By Padres

Former San Diego Padres slugger Nick Castellanos has been out of baseball — and the public eye — since last appearing in a game on May 31.

Castellanos was designated for assignment in early June following a few-month stint with the Padres. He was released a few days later.

But after a long absence, Castellanos has finally resurfaced, with him planning to coach in a Prep Baseball All-American Game in September.

The game will be held at IoanDepot Park in Miami, allowing the veteran to coach the senior class.

It remains unclear if Castellanos will look to keep his baseball career going following the 2026 season, but for now, he's keeping himself busy.

Nick Castellanos' Disappointing Padres Tenure

Castellanos' time with the Padres didn't go as planned after signing a league-minimum deal with the team over the offseason. The slugger was released by the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the final year of his contract where he was owed $20 million.

The move looked like a steal for the Padres at the time — until it wasn't.

After joining the Padres, Castellanos fought to make the Opening Day roster, eventually reaching his goal. But his time with the Padres was underwhelming, as he hit .191 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and a .560 OPS across 39 games.

Castellanos entered a new reality with the Padres: being a bench player. After being an everyday starter for the Phillies for multiple years, Castellanos struggled with being given limited opportunities.

“It just felt kind of trending towards the direction of he wasn’t very comfortable in that role,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said at the time of his release. “For him personally, I know he’s got a lot going on with his family and wanting to be around his kids a lot. Maybe this is an opportunity for that. But maybe an opportunity for him to go somewhere else and find a place where he could play every day.”

Both the Padres and Castellanos tried to make changes to get him going. Castellanos even tried to change his swing up, but nothing was able to stick consistently.

Castellanos was loved in the Padres' clubhouse, with star Manny Machado upset following the decision of the team to move on from him. But the veteran simply wasn't performing up to his standards, and the Padres couldn't afford to keep playing him, even in a limited capacity.

All in all, his time with the Padres was fairly forgettable in retrospect of his entire MLB career. Before coming to San Diego, Castellanos had made two All-Star teams while also winning the Silver Slugger Award during the 2021 season.

What's Next for Nick Castellanos in MLB?

It appears Castellanos won't be getting another opportunity in MLB this season. However, at 34 years old, it's possible he's able to join a team on a minor league deal for next season and again compete for a spot on their Opening Day roster.

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