Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injuries in 5 Places This Year

The San Diego Padres are looking to get themselves back into playoff position with about a month left in the regular season.

Prior to this week, the Padres had been one of the hottest teams in baseball. But the last few games have given the Padres somewhat of a reality check, with the team dropping multiple series.

San Diego understands that the last few weeks of the season are crucial, but the coaching staff also wants to give some of its veterans some time off. One in particular is star Manny Machado, who has seen a heavy workload this year.

Machado is currently dealing with some minor injuries amid the long season. But the veteran has made it a point not to address injuries unless they are fully impacting him.

The Padres star is reportedly dealing with five separate issues. According to Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Machado has dealt with injuries to his feet, calf, back, right finger and Achilles.

“Everything,” Machado said to Acee. “All of the above. Choose.”

Machado has played through it all, helping to keep the Padres in the crowded National League playoff race. Despite dealing with some trouble with his batting average all year, Machado has remained a dangerous power hitter.

So far this season, Machado has hit .214 with 24 home runs and 74 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .701. If he were to keep the power number up, Machado could hit the 30-home-run mark for the third time in the last five seasons.

Padres manager Craig Stammen recently gave more insight into Machado's finger injury, with him not seeming overly concerned. Stammen has continued to play Machado despite the issues, giving more thought to them being minor.

“He’s got a bruise right on the inside of his index finger, and it just irritates it every time he hits it off the end of the bat,” Stammen said. “ … They’ll take care of it. He’s got a little sleeve that he’s going to wear now, and hopefully it’s not something that lingers for very long.”

The Padres may look to give Machado a little more rest down the stretch, but given where the team is heading into the final weeks, it could be tough.

The Padres need Machado in the lineup to push for a postseason spot.

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