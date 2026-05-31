Padres' Nick Pivetta Finally Takes First Step Toward Return

It has been a long road to recovery for San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta this season.

Pivetta has been out since he suffered a flexor strain in his right elbow during his fourth start of the season, and his recovery has gone extremely slow. However, it seems as if the veteran is finally starting a throwing progression.

The right-hander played catch in the outfield for the first time since he landed on the injured list before the Padres' series-opening game against the Washington Nationals on Friday. Pivetta is expected to return sometime after the All-Star break from this injury, which would provide the Padres with a major boost in the rotation.

“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”

Pivetta is taking a patient approach to his recovery so he doesn't come back too early, just to re-injure himself again. This is a smart decision for the veteran right-hander, as he is focused on helping the Padres win games late in the season.

Coming back from an elbow injury is never easy, and it's going to take him some time to fully ramp back up to where he is comfortable throwing off a mound. However, the Padres have no plans to rush his return.

Pivetta was expected to be the ace of the Padres' starting rotation this season before the injury, so getting him back would be huge. Before he left, Pivetta had thrown 16 innings, posting an ERA of 4.50 for the Padres.

The rotation has taken some hits this year alongside Pivetta, with Joe Musgrove also out due to injury. Musgrove's season has been delayed due to a setback he suffered in spring training, but he's also on track to return after the All-Star break.

Germán Márquez and Matt Waldron are both out with injuries, leaving the Padres rotation a little thin. But the team did sign veteran Lucas Giolito to provide some relief, and he's been solid for them in a limited time.

So if all these pitchers can return down the line, the Padres' once weakness could turn into a strength. But for now, the Padres will remain patient in waiting for the starters to heal, trying to keep themselves afloat in the standings.

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