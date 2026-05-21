Padres' 275-Pound Undrafted Prospect Turning Into Potential Steal

Over the last couple of years, the San Diego Padres have seen the once-strong farm system dwindle in rankings around the league. Much of this has been due to blockbuster trades made from the front office, decimating the farm system to improve the major league roster.

But the team still has some prospects in the system that could end up helping the team down the line, either on the field or in a potential trade. One of these is outfielder Alex McCoy, who is currently ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the system, per MLB Pipeline.

McCoy signed with San Diego as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Hofstra, and he has been making waves ever since.

Mike Daly, the Padres assistant director of player development, recently spoke on McCoy, praising the young outfielder.

“He's 275 pounds, but he holds it very well,” Daly said to MLB.com. “He can move on the field. He still gets stolen bases, so yeah, there are a number of positives. Credit to our scouting group, that’s a really good guy to bring in after the draft. He's an interesting package, for sure — big, physical guy that's shown some bat to ball and clearly has power.”

McCoy has been performing well at High-A, hitting .292 with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .914. The outfielder has nice raw power that has been on display since he signed with the Padres organization, and the team has been encouraged by his progression early on.

Last season, McCoy dealt with some quad injuries that limited him to only 53 games played. But he worked through the issues, and now he is showing the promise on the field that San Diego hoped to see when they originally signed him.

In his career, McCoy has played first base and all three outfield spots, showing his versatility. This could also help him move up the ranks of the organization over the next few years.

McCoy has been impressive to start 2026, and if he can stay consistent, he could see his name called up to the next level sooner rather than later.

McCoy currently is expected to debut in MLB in 2028. The 24-year-old could reach Double-A before the 2026 season is over.

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