Padres’ $3.9 Billion Sale Officially Approved, New Control Person Announced

The long-awaited sale of the San Diego Padres to the husband-wife duo of José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones is official.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that its owners unanimously approved the transfer of control of the franchise to a group led by Jones and Feliciano, a sale that was first agreed to in April.

The sale values the Padres franchise at $3.9 billion, according to multiple reports.

MLB owners have unanimously approved Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano as new owners of the San Diego Padres.



Details: https://t.co/oJhHGcCvKq pic.twitter.com/y46CqadM1P — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 17, 2026

Feliciano was designated as the Padres' control person in accordance with MLB governance requirements. The closing of the transaction and ownership transition is scheduled to occur in the coming days. The date and time for a press conference at Petco Park introducing the new Padres owners has yet to be announced.

The Padres will continue to be led day-to-day by CEO Erik Greupner and president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller under the new owners.

“We are a family first, and becoming owners of the San Diego Padres means joining an even larger one,” Jones and Feliciano said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Seidler family, and especially to Peter, for raising the expectations of what this franchise can achieve.

"We have built our life and our work together, and we will bring that same shared purpose, commitment, and determination to our stewardship of the Padres," the statement continued. "It is a source of immense pride and an extraordinary opportunity to become part of a team, a tradition, and the San Diego community that has supported it so faithfully."

An entrepreneur, investor, artist and former NCAA Division I athlete, Jones has served as a board member and advisor to numerous institutions, including UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, the Apollo Theater and as former Chair of the Board of Bennett College.

Feliciano is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group. He has served as a board member of various organizations, including the LA28 Olympics & Paralympic Games, Cedars-Sinai and as a Trustee of Stanford University.

“Our ambition is clear: to bring a World Series championship to San Diego and build an enduring organization capable of competing for championships year after year," their statement continued. "We intend to be engaged owners, bringing our energy, experience, and perspective while working alongside the talented team already in place and investing ambitiously and thoughtfully in the Padres’ future. That means pursuing excellence and innovation throughout the organization, delivering a first-class experience at Petco Park, deepening the bond with the faithful fans, and making a positive impact across the San Diego community.

"We are all in and committed to winning.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.