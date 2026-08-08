Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale Finally Has Timeline to Be Completed: Here's What it Means

The San Diego Padres made history earlier this season when the team sold for a record $3.9 billion.

New owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones purchased the organization from the Seidler family. This sale completely blew the doors off the previous high for a sale in baseball, which was the $2.4 billion sale of the New York Mets in 2020.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that he believed the sale would go through sometime in August, and that seems to be the plan.

According to Barry M. Bloom of Times of San Diego, the sale of the Padres is expected to be completed this month.

"The pending sale of the Padres should close sometime this month, John Seidler, the team’s control person, told Times of San Diego on Wednesday night," Bloom wrote. "Seidler said approval from the 30 owners will be conducted by call or electronically. An MLB spokesman for commissioner Rob Manfred’s office said Thursday in response to a text message that the action had not yet been scheduled."

While the sale has taken some time to get completed, it's finally moving forward. Some players on the Padres have been wondering when it would be done, with the change adding to an interesting year within the organization.

“Yeah, what’s going on with that?” Padres infielder Manny Machado said earlier this year. “I thought it would’ve been done by now. I’ve spoken to Feliciano a little bit, so I know he’s eager to get on with it and help the city and help this team win. I don’t know what’s taking so long. But it’s been a weird year for everyone in this clubhouse.”

What Does Padres Sale Mean?

With the new owners coming into power, there isn't much expected to change. The Padres are still in search of the first World Series title in franchise history, and if the trade deadline was any indication, the fans shouldn't worry about that goal changing.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller was again a buyer at the trade deadline, bringing in multiple starting pitchers. Preller had also been rumored to be telling opposing executives that he had more money to operate with due to the ownership change, and it was clear he was able to do just that.

Preller's job has been questioned with the new owners coming into place, but for now, it seems like he's safe. The veteran executive did a great job at the trade deadline to build the team up, and he's helped this organization become much more productive over his tenure.

This sale could help even the playing field for the Padres, giving the front office more spending power. However, with the new CBA negotiations coming down the line this year, it remains to be seen how it will impact San Diego.

After the sale was announced, Feliciano and Jones released an exciting statement to the fans.

"We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together," the statement read. "We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win. We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family.

"This is about more than baseball — it's about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in, with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego."

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