Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Twins

Two teams battling to hold onto the final wild-card spot of their respective leagues clash this weekend, as the San Diego Padres host the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park.

San Diego has won seven of its last 10 games and own a one-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third spot in the wild-card race. Minnesota is 5-5 over their last 10 games, and would be in the playoffs were the season to end today.

Padres vs Twins Probable Pitchers

Friday, Aug. 21: TBA vs. LHP Connor Prielipp (3-6, 5.34 ERA)

The Padres have yet to announce who will take the mound for Friday night's series-opening game. However, right-hander Randy Vásquez will likely take down bulk innings in the game.

On the year, he's 8-6 with a 4.30 ERA across 111 innings this season.

Twins starter Connor Prielipp is fresh off of a forgettable start against the Philadelphia Phillies in which he allowed eight earned runs and eight hits. He's allowed at least three earned runs in each of his past three starts.

Saturday, Aug. 22: RHP Casey Mize (5-7, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (2-4, 5.40 ERA)

Mize, who the Padres acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Detroit Tigers, had a disastrous Padres debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he gave up eight earned runs in just 3.1 innings. The 29-year-old has since rebounded from that nightmarish start, allowing two earned runs and eight hits in 12 innings across his previous two starts.

“I was asked, ‘Was it an outlier?’” Mize said after allowing just three hits across six innings against Cleveland. “I [didn’t] want to say ‘Yes.’ But yes, it was. I’m not saying I’m going to go six shutout innings every time either. It’s just that I feel like I can put us in a good chance to stay in the game more times than not.”

For the season, Mize boasts a 3.18 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. His acquisition was a surefire signal that the Padres are invested in a playoff run.

Dean Kremer gave up four earned runs and five hits across 5.1 innings in his most recent start against the Phillies. He holds a 6.59 ERA over his past five starts.

Sunday, Aug. 23: RHP Walker Buehler (7-6, 4.79) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.62)

Walker Buehler picked up a loss in his most recent start despite allowing just two hits and two earned runs across six innings. He hadn't recorded a loss since July 6 against the Diamondbacks.

Bailey Ober has a 5.47 ERA over his past five starts. He's given up eight hits twice over that stretch.

How to Watch Padres vs Twins August 21-23

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, KFMB 8.1 (CBS) and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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