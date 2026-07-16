Padres Announce Starting Pitchers For Royals Series to Kick Off Second Half

The San Diego Padres' push toward a playoff spot begins Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium to open the second half of the season.

San Diego currently holds a record of 48-48 on the season, sitting 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Padres are heading out on a nine-game road trip that will show the front office a lot about what this team is made of, and ultimately determine their fate.

If the Padres come away with a winning road trip, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will likely push the chips in at the trade deadline. However, if they falter, the team could turn into sellers.

The Royals enter this game with a record of 39-58, currently slotted in last place in the American League Central. Playing Kansas City could offer the Padres a chance to get the road trip off to a good start, helping to set the tone for the next few weeks.

The Padres took two of three games against the Royals at Petco Park in 2025.

Padres vs Royals Pitching Probables

Friday, July 17: RHP Michael King vs RHP Seth Lugo

King will get the ball to kick off the second half of the season for the Padres. The right-hander has been the most consistent pitcher on this starting staff, sporting an ERA of 3.41 over 108.1 innings.

San Diego needs King to put together a strong outing again, similar to his last start. Against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last outing, King went six innings, allowing one run on four hits.

Going against King will be former Padres pitcher Seth Lugo, who has an ERA of 4.56 over 104.2 innings. This could be an audition for Lugo, with the veteran right-hander being linked to the Padres in trade rumors this summer.

Saturday, July 18: RHP Griffin Canning vs TBD

The Padres will turn to Canning in the second game, who's been used behind opener multiple times this season. It remains to be seen if this will happen again, but it could offer the Padres an opportunity for Canning to go deeper into the game.

After a troubling month of June that saw Canning get rocked for an ERA of 6.98 over 19.1 innings, he has been better in July. The right-hander has recorded an ERA of 3.12 in 8.2 innings this month, giving hope for a better second half run.

Sunday, July 19: RHP Germán Márquez vs LHP Noah Cameron

Márquez gets the start in the finale for the Padres in what will be his third outing since being activated off the injured list. The veteran has recorded an ERA of 3.75 over 12 innings since returning.

Overall, Márquez owns an ERA of 5.18 in nine appearances (eight starts) this year.

The Royals will counter with Cameron, who has an ERA of 4.89 over 18 starts this season. Cameron will look to have a better performance than his last outing, when he allowed five runs over seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

How to Watch Padres vs Royals July 17-19

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, Royals.TV, FS1 and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, Royals.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 11:10 a.m. PT/2:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, Royals.TV and in the MLB app.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news