Padres Connected to 3 Players From Angels in Potential Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres have many needs to address ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Two of the biggest priorities involve adding to the starting rotation and bringing in more offensive help. The Padres have found themselves still in a place of contention, despite the team undergoing a poor stretch over the last few weeks.

San Diego is only 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League right now, potentially giving the front office the green light to buy at the trade deadline. If the Padres decide to be buyers, there are multiple avenues that the team could take.

One route has the Padres connected to a few players from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the deadline. The Angels just fired general manager Perry Minasian, possibly paving the way for a fire sale this summer.

MLB writer Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has linked San Diego with pitchers Reid Detmers and José Soriano, as well as outfielder Jo Adell from the Angels.

The Case for Reid Detmers

With the need for starting pitching help, the Padres could turn to Detmers to answer some questions.

The left-hander has bounced back in a major way from a poor 2025 season, and the Angels may want to sell high on him. So far, Detmers has recorded an ERA of 4.39 over 19 starts.

Detmers has shown an ability to pitch deep into games, throwing 108.1 innings so far. This is something that could drastically help the Padres, helping to ease an already taxed bullpen.

The 27-year-old is only making $2.5 million this season, and he still has two years of control left before hitting free agency. The Angels could hold a high asking price for Detmers, but the Padres may be willing to pay it, considering the need.

The Case for José Soriano

Soriano was absolutely lights out for the Angels at the start of the season, but has cooled off as of late.

Over his first 37.2 innings, the right-hander only allowed one run. Overall, Soriano owns an ERA of 3.49 over 20 starts this season.

Between Soriano and Detmers, it's more likely that the Angels try to squeeze a lot in a deal for the right-hander. Soriano is just 27 years old and has the tools that could fit a potential ace of a staff.

Soriano has two more years of club control on his contract, which would be intriguing for the Padres. San Diego could do well to make a play for the right-hander, giving them someone to lead the staff moving forward.

The Case for Jo Adell

Adell hasn't had the continued breakout year that many expected from him following his incredible 2025.

Howeverm the slugger could be a good option for a team like the Padres, who need more offense and another outfielder. Adell hit 37 home runs a year ago, finally looking like the star the Angels thought he could be.

The veteran has put together a solid season this year, hitting .245 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and an OPS of .686.

Adell is also a strong defender and has one more season of team control.

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