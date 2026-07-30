Mason Miller Trade? MLB Insider Predicts Padres Blockbuster Before Deadline

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

With the Padres fighting for playoff positioning in a crowded National League race, the team has listened to offers for the star pitcher. The Padres have held a high asking price for Miller in any trade talks, similar to what they paid to land him a year ago.

San Diego traded top prospect Leo De Vries, among other pieces, to the Athletics for the closer. But the Padres haven't been able to put together any consistency on the field, and it could lead to them moving Miller just a year after acquiring him.

There has been some speculation about whether the trade rumors around Miller have been real, with some believing that president of baseball operations A.J Preller, won't be a seller. Preller has been known for his aggressive all-in tactics at trade deadlines previously, so trading Miller would go against his history.

The fact that San Diego has won five in a row only adds to the intrigue about him buying.

However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has predicted that the Padres will indeed trade Miller at the deadline this season.

Nightengale sees Miller as being too valuable to be on a mediocre team, and San Diego would be better off moving him now to recoup a haul of assets.

"They never envisioned that they’d become so mediocre this year that 14 times already he has had three or more days of rest, including a stretch in June where he never appeared for six days," Nightengale wrote. "Simply, he’s too valuable to sit around and rot in the bullpen, and the Padres could use their return to bolster their woefully thin rotation."

The New York Yankees have been most linked to Miller in a deal, but the Seattle Mariners have also been mentioned as suitors. Multiple teams have engaged the Padres in trade talks, with Preller looking to maximize any would-be return.

Trading Miller isn't the preferred route for the Padres to take, but it could end up being the most beneficial. Miller could net the organization multiple top prospects in a trade, helping to replenish a decimated farm system. He could also land them MLB-ready players.

Miller has put together a dominant year for the Padres, posting a 0.79 ERA over 45.2 innings. His dominance has helped the Padres stay relevant this season, and as of late, he's played a key role in their winning streak.

The right-hander expressed his desire to remain with the Padres earlier this season, but he understands this is a business. For now, though, he'll continue to focus on helping the Padres win games, and potentially even aid a postseason run.

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