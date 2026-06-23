Padres Connected to 2 Rising Starting Pitchers on Trade Market

The San Diego Padres are in need of some pitching help ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Padres entered the year with major uncertainty around the starting rotation, and the fears of this team have come true. Not only has San Diego seen inconsistency from the group, but injuries have taken over as well.

But with the trade deadline coming up, the Padres could look to bring in some extra pitchers to help bolster the staff. Two names that could be interesting for the Padres are left-hander Reid Detmers and right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently connected the Padres to each starter. Both Detmers and Soriano have put together strong years for the Angels, but with Los Angeles struggling once again, the team could look to move one or both of them.

However, they gave both Detmers and Soriano a 20% chance of being traded because "it's the Angels."

Case For Reid Detmers

Detmers has bounced back in a big way from 2025 and is putting together a nice season for the Angels.

Overall, the left-hander has recorded an ERA of 3.93 over 16 starts, throwing 94 innings. Detmers has shown the ability to go deep into games, which is something that San Diego could greatly use from its staff.

The lefty has figured something out this season, not giving up too many home runs or walking batters, which translates to real success on the mound. His xERA comes in at 2.93, which ranks in the 88th percentile in MLB.

Detmers is only making $2.5 million this season, and he still has two years of club control left on his contract. The left-hander could be a real steal for a team like the Padres, even if the Angels hold firm on a high asking price to move him.

Case for Jose Soriano

As for Soriano, he has slowed down a little from his hot start to the year. Over his first 37.2 innings, the right-hander only allowed one run, but his ERA has jumped up quite a bit since.

Overall, Soriano owns an ERA of 3.03 over 92 innings. He's been especially dominant with his swing-and-miss stuff, ranking in the 94th percentile with a 33.4% whiff rate.

San Diego may need to pay a heavy price to land Soriano, but he could transform this group by giving them a true top-of-the-line starter. Soriano remains just 27 years old, and there is still plenty of room for him to keep growing as a pitcher.

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