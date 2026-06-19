Padres Insider Details Why AJ Preller Could Go All-In at Trade Deadline

A.J. Preller has been with the San Diego Padres since 2014, when the organization brought him in to be the next general manager.

Since Preller took over the front office, the Padres have become more of a powerhouse in the league. San Diego has made the playoffs in four of the last six seasons, even making the National League Championship Series in 2022.

Preller's guidance, combined with the franchise's willingness to spend on the roster, has given the Padres new life. Under Preller, the Padres have made a few blockbuster trades, adding serious star power to the roster as they attempt to win a World Series.

And with the MLB trade deadline coming up this summer, the Padres could again go all-in. Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic believes Preller could have some big moves coming down the line this summer for a few reasons.

“An over-the-top deadline is always a possibility under A.J. Preller. If he’s allowed to attempt significant moves, he’ll err on the side of aggressiveness," Lin wrote. "Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts aren’t getting any younger, MLB’s expected lockout could erase some or all of next season, and even though he was extended in February, Preller might not be guaranteed another deadline under new ownership."

The Padres have been linked to some of the bigger names on the market, including ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and closer Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox.

In all likelihood, for the Padres to go after Skubal, the team would need to part with catcher Ethan Salas, the No. 1 prospect in the farm system. This will force the front office to decide whether it's worth moving Salas for a potential rental since Skubal will be a free agent following the 2026 season.

Preller has never been shy to get aggressive in trade deals, even if it means sacrificing top prospects to bring in the player he wants. With this in mind, the league has learned not to doubt Preller, especially with the new ownership group set to be in place.

The Padres could be working with more financial freedom, which could open the door for Preller to make multiple big trades. But for now, it's wait-and-see mode for the Padres, with Preller lurking behind the scenes, waiting to strike when nobody expects it.

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