Padres Already Trying to Make Trade for Key Upgrade in Lineup

The San Diego Padres are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of this summer's trade deadline.

The Padres have until Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET to make some trades to improve the roster, and many around the league expect them to do just that.

San Diego wants to compete for a World Series title this season, but the current iteration of the roster likely isn't going to get the job done.

So president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will do what he does best, which is be aggressive to add. And there may now be a vision taking place with how San Diego will go about the deadline this year.

Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune revealed a key update in the plans for San Diego at the trade deadline. It seems that the Padres are looking for left-handed hitting help as they try to get an impact bat.

And according to Acee, they're already looking to make the upgade.

"The Padres have been perusing the market for a left-handed hitter but have not found a compelling option. It seems likely they add an impact bat, who will likely play in the outfield, before the Aug. 3 trade deadline," wrote Acee.

With the need for more offensive help, the Padres could look to bring in multiple bats.

San Diego has been linked with slugger Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who could fill the bill as an impact bat. But as the Astros have slowly started to play better, it seems that he may not be as available as originally thought.

Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants has also been a name mentioned for the Padres, with the organization reportedly interested in a reunion. At this point, Arraez could be one of the better options for the Padres to consider going after.

Even if the Padres only add one bat, the other need for this team is starting pitching help. San Diego has been linked to a few top-tier starters, and we could see Preller put more resources there, especially if there aren't bats worth going after.

But no matter what happens, San Diego seems determined to add at the trade deadline, with the team trying to get back on track. The Padres have a nice collection of talent on the roster already, so if Preller can fill some of the holes, the postseason should be in their sights.

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