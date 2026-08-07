Manny Machado Says Padres Breakout Pitcher 'Still Has a Lot to Learn'

After a hot start to the season, San Diego Padres right-hander Randy Vásquez went through some challenges.

Vásquez was the Padres' most consistent starter in the early season, helping the team get out to a good start. But in June, everything went downhill, with the right-hander's ERA jumping to 7.84 over five starts.

The veteran also dealt with some injuries that limited him, including him going on the injured list after being struck by a comebacker in early July.

Vásquez also fainted and was forced to go to the emergency room on the same night, with the right-hander saying this was due to anxiety from the injury.

But he's back healthy now, giving the Padres everything he has to offer. In his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Vásquez fired six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and walking one batter.

After the game, Padres star Manny Machado praised the right-hander for his success, but acknowledged that he still has a lot to learn.

“He’s always been that type of guy that wants to be a top-of-the-line rotation guy,” Machado said. “I think it puts him in harm’s way sometimes, where he wants it so much that he makes some mistakes in the pitches and [hitters] take advantage of it. But today he was under control and was throwing the ball really well.

“He got off to a good start and kind of put a little pressure on himself where it’s like, ‘Damn, I’ve got to be that guy.’ Especially this year, I mean, he was our guy for the first month-and-a-half. He’s still young. He still has a lot to learn.”

If Vásquez can perform at this level going forward, he could easily slide in at the back end of the Padres' rotation. The Padres have been working to figure out the rotation plans for the rest of the year after the trade deadline.

“Yeah, I think so,” manager Craig Stammen said in regards to Vásquez potentially getting closer to earning a spot in the rotation. ” He wants to prove that he deserves to be in the rotation. I think Randy wants to start. … Randy has been very determined to put his best foot forward in this situation, and he has.”

San Diego added two starting pitchers at the trade deadline, but the team is still very high on the upside of Vásquez.

Vásquez has proven himself this year, and he could end up being a true weapon for this team down the stretch.

The Padres finally have some depth across the starting rotation after major questions around the group all year. Vásquez gives this team more options, which makes him a valuable commodity to have on the roster.

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