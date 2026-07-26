Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Sends Message to Front Office, Ethan Salas Trade Latest, Stars Linked to SD

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 7-2, on Saturday evening and improved to 52-53 on the year.

Jackson Merrill had a three-hit game, Ty France had a three-RBI game with a pair of hits and Jase Bowen brought in two runs of his own thanks to an eighth inning single.

Randy Vásquez started the game and allowed one earned run through the first 2.2 frames, and JP Sears allowed just one hit across his 3.1 innings and earned the win. Yuki Matsui struck out a Marlin during his clean seventh inning and Matt Waldron allowed an earned run as he took down the final two frames of the game.

In other news, Fernando Tatis Jr. urged the Padres' front office not to trade the best hitter on the team at the trade deadline. Ty France, who is enjoying a monster season batting .283 with 16 home runs, proved his teammate's point perfectly with his performance at LoanDepot Park.

Additionally, top prospect and catcher Ethan Salas' place in the future of the Padres organization was discussed by president of baseball operations AJ Preller. At just 20 years old, Salas has been hitting .282 in Double-A San Antonio this season.

"It's exciting to think about him playing at Petco. Really nothing's changed for us in the last year," Preller said on 97.3 The Fan. "For us, he was somebody that we've always thought highly of."

Finally, a Cincinnati Reds ace has not only been linked to San Diego but has been labeled a "perfect" trade target by a former MLB general manager. The 26-year-old posted a 2.76 ERA last season, but in four starts this season post bone chips and loose bodies removal surgery in his throwing arm, his ERA is at 7.06.

Another All-Star pitcher linked to the Padres is currently with the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander is coming off a postseason where he put up a 2.93 ERA and struck out 26 in his six appearances.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Fernando Tatis Makes Feelings Clear on Padres Trading Best Hitter at Deadline

Will Padres Trade Ethan Salas? AJ Preller Weighs In

Padres Connected to Reds All-Star Ace as 'Perfect' Trade Target

Padres Emerge as Likely Landing Spot for Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher at Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have been linked to Reds All-Star Hunter Greene in a potential blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline (read below)👀👀



Would you want to see Greene as the ace in San Diego? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/elIUsmle9h — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 25, 2026

That's our adorable little second baseman. pic.twitter.com/0T1dhLIfpG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2026

Mason Miller strictly as a reliever



as an Athletic



112.1 IP

3.04 ERA

2.59 FIP

39.7 K%



as a Padre



66.0 IP

0.82 ERA

0.74 FIP

50.4 K%



This doesn’t include the playoffs where he faced 9 batters and struck out 8! He’s become more dominant since coming to SD. He’s lost a year of… pic.twitter.com/zP7mqak2Ss — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 25, 2026

Putting in work. pic.twitter.com/yusErPfRzX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2026

AJ Preller was asked if the Padres will trade top prospect Ethan Salas at this year's deadline👀👀



Here's his full answer⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9Y5irUqPxf — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 25, 2026

Will Mason Miller be on the move again ahead of the Trade Deadline?#MLBCentral mentions the Mariners, Rays and Yankees as potential fits.@Joelsherman1 | @jonmorosi | @RoFlo pic.twitter.com/htjWyhnHb0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 25, 2026

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