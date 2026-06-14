Padres Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Lose Catcher to IL in Unfortunate Roster Move

The San Diego Padres have made an unfortunate roster move ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Padres placed catcher Freddy Fermin on the 7-day injured list with a concussion, while also designating right-hander Ty Adcock for assignment. San Diego selected the contract of catcher Blake Hunt from Triple- A El Paso to replace Fermin on the roster (and Adcock on the 40-man roster).

We have placed C Freddy Fermin on the 7-day concussion IL and selected the contract of C Blake Hunt (No. 26) from Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the 40-man roster, we have designated RHP Ty Adcock for assignment. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 14, 2026

This is an unfortunate move for the Padres, especially since Fermin had been swinging a hot bat as of late. His backup Luis Campusano also remains out due to a toe injury.

On the season, Fermin has hit .188 with three home runs and 11 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .505. All three of his home runs have come in the month of June, with the veteran catcher showing signs of a breakout.

The hope is that Fermin won't be out for too long, but concussions can be tricky. The Padres have been without infielder Jake Cronenworth for over a month while he deals with ongoing concussion symptoms.

Hunt will take over the backup catching duties on the roster with Fermin going to the injured list, and he will make his MLB debut he gets into a game. The catcher had been at Triple-A for the past eight games following a stint in Rookie Ball earlier this season.

During his time at Triple-A El Paso, Hunt hit .269 with one home run and five runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .837.

The Padres selected Hunt back in 2017 with the No. 69 overall pick, signing him to a $1.6 million deal. His arm strength is one of the strongest parts of his game, and he has done well with framing in the Padres system, too.

His tools make him an appealing player, but his offense is where he needs to improve the most. But this will be a chance for Hunt to show the Padres what he can do as he tries to take advantage of the opportunity backing up Rodolfo Durán.

Padres Designate Ty Adcock for Assignment

As for Adcock, he had yet to pitch for the Padres in the major leagues this season. Adcock has spent time at Triple-A, High-A and in the Arizona Complex League, where he's struggled to find any form of consistency this year.

Overall, across 11 appearances at all three places, Adcock registered an ERA of 7.15 over 11.1 innings.

Adcock was initially drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2023 and then spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Mets.

Across 18 career appearances at the MLB level, Adcock has registered a 5.48 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 23 innings of work. He will now head to waivers, where he'll be available to the other 29 teams.

The Padres signed Adcock to a one-year deal this past December.

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