Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms

It has been a long year for veteran infielder Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres.

The veteran has been dealing with ongoing issues regarding a concussion that he suffered almost two months ago. Cronenworth has not been cleared since he was placed on the injured list in early May, and it seems that this situation isn't going away any time soon.

Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune provided the latest news on Cronenworth's ongoing issue. It seems that the veteran is still having symptoms, but that he is getting a little better.

"Cronenworth has been in the Padres’ dugout the past three games, an indication of how much better he is feeling. There is still no timeline for his return from the concussion he suffered in mid-April and played with for [two and a half weeks]," Acee wrote. "He said he is feeling 'so much better' but that there are still parts of some days where he feels symptoms. He is doing some light running, fielding drills and has progressed to soft toss in the batting cage."

Cronenworth had originally been cleared from concussion symptoms back on April 18, but a few days later, his issues started up again. However, at the time, the Padres were playing series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Mexico City, both of which are known for their high altitudes.

The veteran believed his symptoms were due to altitude sickness and continued to play for almost three weeks with the concussion. This made things a lot worse, and Cronenworth has been out since he alerted the team doctors.

The veteran has made some progress, but this is a scary situation all around due to the severity of concussions. The Padres have just been giving him the time needed to recover, and the team won't rush him back at all.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," manager Craig Stammen said last month. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

The safety and health of Cronenworth are of the utmost importance, and the team will welcome him back with open arms whenever he's ready. But until then, he will continue to build himself up for the stretch run of the season, looking to help the Padres get into the postseason.

Cronenworth hit .144 across 32 games this season with one home run, four RBIs and an OPS of .468. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Sung-Mun Song have taken over for him at second base.

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