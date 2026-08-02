Padres Notes: Mason Miller Cuts Finger, SD Adds Veteran Pitcher, Yankees Trade Idea, Bold Deadline Predictions

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-5, in epic walk-off fashion on Saturday evening, improving to 57-54 on the year.

Right-hander Walker Buehler allowed three earned runs across the first 4.1 innings of the game, and Adrian Morejon struck out three batters during his 1.1 frames. Mason Miller stepped in to record the final five outs of the game, striking out three and earning his fourth win of the season.

On the offensive side of things, Ty France recorded three hits, Xander Bogaerts and Freddy Fermin each had two hits apiece (Fermin's being a two-run home run and RBI single) and Jackson Merrill added a two-run double in the first inning. With two on and two out in bottom of the ninth, Jake Cronenworth collected his second hit of the night, an RBI single on the seventh pitch of a clutch at-bat.

In between innings in Miller's five-out performance, the All-Star closer cut his middle finger on his right hand while throwing a cooler in the dugout.

“I don’t like giving up runs,” Miller said to reporters after the game. “I like it even less when they’re somebody else’s. I take pride in being able to come in and try to pick my teammates up, and I wasn’t able to do that today. They picked me up, fortunately.”

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres added a veteran pitcher on a minor league deal. The 31-year-old is about two years removed from shoulder surgery and has logged just 36 innings across parts of the last three seasons.

In other news, another trade idea surrounding the New York Yankees has been made ahead of what is shaping up to be a memorable trade deadline in the baseball world. New York has made it known they are interested in right-hander Mason Miller, but even if the Reaper is not dealt before Aug. 3, a few Padres may be on their way to the Bronx before the week is over.

Finally, a few bold predictions have been made regarding the aforementioned trade deadline, including three Friars who are not Miller. New York Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta is another name that has been heavily linked to San Diego, and with starting pitching being one of the weakest spots during the first half of the year, perhaps it would be a good deadline investment.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Add Veteran Astros Pitcher Days Before Trade Deadline

Padres-Yankees 3-Player Trade Idea That Should Be Accepted at Deadline

3 Padres More Likely to Be Traded Than Mason Miller Before Deadline

Padres Land Freddy Peralta, Trade Key Reliever and More Bold Predictions Ahead of Deadline

MLB Insider Throws Exciting New Wrinkle Into Padres' Trade Deadline Plans

Padres Tweets of the Day

Like a good neighbor, Rake Farm is there. pic.twitter.com/uR0iM2RxfB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2026

An MLB insider listed 3 Padres relievers who are more likely to be traded than Mason Miller ahead of the deadline👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y23OA6OJdB — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 1, 2026

Joe Musgrove said today's 'pen went great. "Progressing really well," he said. Next step could be a rehab assignment. "This is the best I've felt in a long time. Consistent recovery ... I genuinely feel really good now, and just kind of hoping to maintain this recovery." #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) August 1, 2026

This Padres-Yankees 3-player trade idea should be accepted by both teams at the deadline — and could make A LOT of sense for San Diego⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E1TRYbmsXu — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 1, 2026

Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove are throwing bullpen sessions today.



If those go well, the next step will be a rehab start of some kind. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 1, 2026

The #Padres are interested in a Luis Arraez reunion, per @sdutKevinAcee



Arraez was scratched from tonight's game for the Giants due to "cramps"#forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/RnVxVeHOPU — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 2, 2026

GRAND SLAM! 💥



Romeo Sanabria crushes his second homer of the season 433 feet over the right-field fence! Will Wagner, Marcos Castañon and Nick Pratto all score. pic.twitter.com/iLzPGyEoKf — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 2, 2026

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