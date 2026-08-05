Padres Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Robbie Ray

The San Diego Padres have officially added left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In order to make room for him on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez has been designated for assignment.

Padres Add Robbie Ray to Roster, Set Debut

Ray, 34, was acquired by the Padres from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for two prospects ahead of Monday's deadline.

The two-time All-Star has a 3.08 ERA across 122.2 innings this season. His most recent start was against San Diego, when he fired six innings of one-run ball in a Giants win.

Now, Ray joins the Padres in the midst of their playoff push, as they're currently one game behind the Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Padres' other major deadline acquisition, right-hander Casey Mize, is making his team debut on Wednesday night.

As for Ray, he's set to pitch on Friday in the team's series opener against the Houston Astros.

Ray has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball over the last couple months. Since June 15, the left-hander is 6-0 with a 1.09 ERA across 49.1 innings. No one in the NL has a better ERA in that timeframe.

In addition to his two All-Star appearances — including one as recent as 2025 — Ray is also a one-time Cy Young award winner, when he had a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Padres Designate Germán Márquez for Assignment

As for the corresponding move, the Padres are cutting ties with Márquez after signing him to a one-year deal that guaranteed him $1.75 million this offseason.

Márquez opened the season in the starting rotation, where he struggled to the tune of a 5.76 ERA across six starts and 29.2 innings.

He then went on the injured list with a forearm nerve injury and missed two months.

Since returning, he's made seven appearances (four starts), sporting a 4.63 ERA across 23.1 innings.

On July 31 against the Giants, he dominated by pitching five scoreless innings in relief and earning a rare five-inning save.

However, in his most recent outing against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, he allowed four runs in one inning by giving up two home runs.

Manager Craig Stammen knew the team would have some "difficult" decisions to make with the additions of Mize and Ray. In the end, it's Márquez being DFA'd and left-hander JP Sears being optioned.

“We will lose at least two guys off the roster, which is going to be a very difficult decision,” Stammen said earlier this week. “It’s going to be a very difficult conversation for me, because I can’t think of one person on this roster that hasn’t put their career on the line or their physical health on the line to help our team win, which is pretty darn amazing.”

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