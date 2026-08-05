Padres Lose Pitcher to Blue Jays, Officially Ending 6-Year Tenure With Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron off waivers from the San Diego Padres, officially bringing an end to his tenure with the organization.

Waldron, 29, was designated for assignment by the Padres last week when they reinstated right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada off the injured list.

He didn't pass through waivers unclaimed, and will now head to Toronto to continue his baseball career.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 Claimed RHP Matt Waldron off waivers from the Padres



🔹 Transferred LHP Patrick Corbin to the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/Cvo7B3pTJn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2026

Matt Waldron Padres Tenure

The Padres initially acquired Waldron from the then-Cleveland Indians in 2020 in the nine-player trade that brought Mike Clevinger and Greg Allen to San Diego. Waldron was a player to be named later in that trade.

San Diego traded Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges, as well as prospects Gabrial Arias, Joey Cantillo and Owen Miller to Cleveland in the deal.

Waldron worked his way up the Padres organization from 2021-22 before making his MLB debut in 2023. He made eight appearances (six starts) that season, sporting a 4.35 ERA across 41.1 innings.

In 2024, Waldron became a critical piece of the Padres rotation with his patented knuckleball. Across 27 appearances (26 starts), he had a 4.91 ERA over 146.2 innings of work.

Waldron spent a majority of the 2025 season in Triple-A — making just one big league appearance — before opening the 2026 season on the injured list after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery.

He then made his season debut in mid-April before struggling and ultimately going on the IL with a right brachialis injury. He had an 8.49 ERA at the time of the IL placement.

Waldron spent two months on the IL before returning in a bullpen role. He made four appearances, compiling a 3.86 ERA over 9.1 innings before being DFA'd.

Overall, across parts of four seasons with San Diego, Waldron had a 5.19 ERA over 225.1 innings with 195 strikeouts. He'll now join the Blue Jays, who transferred left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin to the 60-day IL to make room for Waldron.

Padres Potentially Have More Roster Cuts Coming

Waldron may not be the only pitcher the Padres lose this week.

San Diego needs to activate trade deadline addition Robbie Ray on Wednesday. They'll either have to place someone on the injured list or designate them for assignment.

The most obvious DFA candidates would be right-handers Germán Márquez and Griffin Canning.

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