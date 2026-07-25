Padres Emerge as Likely Landing Spot for Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher at Trade Deadline

The San Diego Padres are in desperate need of starting pitching help as the Aug. 3 trade deadline draws near.

The Padres have seen multiple injuries take place to starters this season, seeing the depth they entered the year with take a hit. San Diego is expecting to get both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta back from the injured list before the end of the season, but the trade deadline offers the team a chance to add more talent.

The front office may elect to push for a playoff spot, even with the odds going against the Padres. The trade deadline gives them a chance to bring in an insurance option, just in case Musgrove or Pivetta don't recover fully.

One name who has been linked with the Padres is veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic named San Diego as a likely landing spot if Gausman is traded at the deadline.

That leaves Cubs, Cardinals, Padres and Braves as most likely landing spots if traded. https://t.co/wGnocXWhjq — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 23, 2026

Should the Padres Pursue Kevin Gausman?

Gausman will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the underperforming Blue Jays seem interested in moving him for some assets. This is where the Padres could enter the picture, landing a former All-Star starter for the remainder of the season.

After a strong 2025 season, Gausman has struggled this year, with the veteran registering a 4.51 ERA over 21 starts. But the right-hander could be the perfect bounce back candidate for the second half, especially if given a chance to compete for a playoff spot.

The Padres have done well with helping pitchers reclaim their former star status, and Gausman could be next in line. This move would help stabilize the Padres' starting rotation for the last part of the season, giving them a serviceable arm and innings-eater — something they desperately need.

And if the Padres could reach the playoffs, Gausman showed he could perform well when the lights are brightest last season in helping Toronto reach the World Series. The right-hander recorded a 2.93 ERA while striking out 26 batters across six postseason appearances.

Even if Pivetta and Musgrove do return, adding Gausman would help turn the rotation into a strength of this roster. Having Gausman, Michael King, Pivetta and Musgrove available to use could give Padres manager Craig Stammen a lot of options to work with.

Since he will be a free agent, the cost to land Gausman should be much lower than some other arms the Padres could target. Thus, the right-hander could be one of the stronger options available for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to consider going after this year.

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