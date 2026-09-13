Padres Expected to Pursue Yankees Superstar in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres are facing a pivotal 2026-27 offseason.

The Padres are likely to seek starting pitching, as they may be short on it entering the offseason.

However, the Padres have also been linked to Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 MLB free agents and named San Diego as a potential landing spot for Chisholm.

"It has been a down year offensively — there is no denying that — but Chisholm will still go 20-45 or so and finish the season north of 3 WAR. His baserunning and defense at an up-the-middle position give him a very high floorr," Axisa wrote.

"The bad version of Chisholm is still a very good player, albeit one with a casual style that isn't for everyone. The upcoming free agent class is light on impact middle infielders and position players with a chance to go to the All-Star Game next season. Chisholm is both of those things, and he will play the entire 2027 season at age 29. Prime-aged middle infielders who can hit for power, steal bases, and defend at a high level are in short supply. Chisholm is the only one who meets the criteria in the free agent class."

The other team Axisa named as a landing spot was the Texas Rangers.

The two-time All-Star is playing the 2026 season on a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the Yankees. It is the final year of his arbitration eligibility.

Padres Could Benefit From Jazz Chisholm’s Versatility

Although Chisholm wasn't named an All-Star this season, he's had another strong season.

In 134 games, Chisholm is batting .232 with a .715 OPS, along with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 107 hits in 461 at-bats. He's added 40 stolen bases.

There is a chance the 28-year-old finds his third team in the league in 2027.

The Miami Marlins traded Chisholm to New York in late July 2024 in exchange for minor league prospects Agustín Ramírez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez.

Chisholm previously spent four-plus seasons with the Marlins, where he established himself as one of MLB's more exciting and talented players.

The Padres could certainly benefit from an addition of Chisholm.

San Diego already has heavy investments in Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. With that being the case, Chisholm could slot in as an everyday second baseman if Jake Cronenworth shifts to first base — or the team could move off of the remaining four years and around $50 million on his contract.

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