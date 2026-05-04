Padres Facing Major Decision on Yuki Matsui With Deadline Looming

The San Diego Padres have to make a decision on relief pitcher Yuki Matsui as he works his way back from a left groin strain. Matsui's start to the 2026 season was delayed due to the injury, but he is now ready to return.

Matsui has been on a rehab assignment over the last few weeks, and his time is now ready to expire. The veteran left-hander can't remain on the rehab assignment past May 3, and his contract with San Diego says that he can't be sent to the minor leagues without his agreement to it.

So, the Padres will need to make some sort of move with Matsui, whatever that looks like for the team. Matsui will almost certainly not agree to be sent to the minor leagues, forcing the Padres to either bring him back to the big league roster or release him outright.

In all likelihood, Matsui will come back to the Padres and join a bullpen that is already very strong. San Diego manager Craig Stammen spoke on the situation, giving a very simple answer to it all.

“We’ll see him back," Stammen said.

This message from Stammen would likely indicate that Matsui will be with the team when they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants this week. San Diego may end up optioning someone like Kyle Hart to the minors since he can be sent down.

Matsui has thrown 12.2 innings during his rehab assignment, and he has a 14-to-three strikeout-to-walk ratio. These numbers are encouraging for San Diego, and they should help the veteran get back into a rhythm on the mound.

Since joining the Padres, Matsui has become a valuable reliever for the team, especially being relied upon in the middle innings of a game. His two years with the team have been impactful, and the Padres could use his arm back in the bullpen.

Last season, Matsui posted an ERA of 3.98 over 61 appearances, throwing 63.1 innings for the team. In 2024, his rookie year in MLB, the left-hander put up an ERA of 3.73 over 62.2 innings of work.

Overall, Matsui has been fairly consistent for the Padres in his two seasons, which is all the organization can ask for from him. Getting him back should offer this group more depth, and if anything, his return could help keep other guys fresh throughout the long regular season.

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