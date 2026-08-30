Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Ejected From Sunday's Game, Goes Off on Umpire

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been ejected from Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tatis bunted back to the pitcher, who threw the ball into right field. Tatis ended up on second base.

However, the umpires ruled Tatis was running inside the base line, and thus called him out. That ended the inning.

Tatis was not happy, nor was manager Craig Stammen.

Tatis began throwing his equipment on the field, leading to his ejection. Here's a full video of the play and subsequent ejection:

Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected from the game after apparently running inside the 1st base line on this bunt attempt against the Rays. I haven't seen him this livid in quite some time#padres pic.twitter.com/s6iZ0qwTd6 — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 30, 2026

After being ejected, Tatis let the umpires hear it even more before walking into the dugout and down to the clubhouse.

Stammen also wasn't happy with the umpires, and was given an early shower.

The Padres, who led 3-1 at the time of the ejection, will now have to go the rest of the game without their best player and manager.

Jase Bowen replaced Tatis in right field.

How Many Times Has Fernando Tatis Jr. Been Ejected?

This was the second career ejection for Tatis and the fifth for Stammen, who's in his first year as a manager.

Padres Trying to Salvage Series vs Rays

It's been a weird series in Tampa Bay for the Padres, who are looking to salvage it with a win after losing the first two contests this weekend.

The Padres lost Friday's series opener, 9-4. On Saturday, they lost by one, 7-6, in a game where utility man Luis Rengifo was carted off the field with a knee sprain.

Before Sunday's game, the Padres placed Rengifo and slugger Gavin Sheets on the injured list.

Robbie Ray got the start on Sunday and did exactly what the Padres needed of him. The veteran left-hander completed six innings, allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts. He threw 93 pitches.

Offensively, the Padres struck first in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Xander Bogaerts. The Rays immediately responded in the bottom of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Junior Caminero.

In the top of the seventh inning, before Tatis was ejected, the Padres added a much-needed insurance run.

Samad Taylor pinch-hit to lead off the inning and hit a bunt single in his first game since early July.

He then got to third base on a thrown-away pickoff attempt, and scored on a Sung-Mun Song sacrifice fly.

Both Taylor and Song joined the team ahead of Sunday's game to replace Rengifo and Sheets.

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