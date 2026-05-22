Padres Hit Jackpot With $4 Million Offseason Signing Amid Breakout Year

The San Diego Padres' front office looked to remake the roster this past offseason, going at building out the team in a different way than usual.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Padres have looked to be aggressive in signing free agents or making massive trades, but this winter, San Diego needed to take a different approach.

San Diego took on veteran castoffs in free agency, looking to build strong depth while hoping that some would turn into stars.

One of those did just that.

The Padres signed Miguel Andujar to a one-year, $4 million contract over the offseason.

Andujar has emerged as one of the more important players on the Padres roster this season, and he has helped keep them afloat offensively.

While other stars in the Padres lineup have struggled, Andujar has picked up the load, being moved up to the No. 2 hole.

Overall, the veteran has played in 38 games, hitting .290 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .822. Andujar isn't an All-Star in the league, but he has been arguably the star of this Padres team to open the season.

Injuries have limited Andujar over the last couple of years, and he has bounced around the league. But he started to have a resurgence last year while with the Cincinnati Reds, and he has certainly brought that over to San Diego.

Teammate Xander Bogaerts had some high praise for Andujar, comparing him to All-Star Rafael Devers, now on the San Francisco Giants. Bogaerts played against Andujar years ago, while the two were rivals on the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

“He reminded me a lot of Devers," Bogaerts said. "They both can hit. You know, maybe a lot of questions was about the defense at third. Same thing with Devers.

“Then [Andujar] started getting hurt. That kind of messed him up, but he always can hit, man.”

If Andujar can keep up this type of performance throughout the remainder of the season, the Padres may have no choice but to keep him around long-term.

The season remains fairly young, but the boost that Andujar has given to the Padres can't be overstated. His consistency in the lineup has greatly helped this team, and he should be a key puzzle piece moving forward as the Padres try to go after the first World Series title in franchise history.

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