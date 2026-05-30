Padres Insider Provides Exciting News on Team's Trade Deadline Plans

The San Diego Padres are gearing up for a potentially exciting trade deadline following the team exceeding expectations through this point in the year.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never been known to sit on the sidelines, and this front office is likely to be aggressive in adding in the next few months.

According to Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the front office is ready to keep trying to win. This means moving guys from the already-diminished farm system in the hope of bringing a World Series to the organization.

"Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is said to be more than willing to continue dealing from the organization’s farm system to bolster the roster before the trade deadline," Acee wrote.

Acee also mentions that with the new ownership group coming into the mix, they could front the payroll bill to allow Preller to make some big moves. One of the main questions around the new owners has been how they would handle finances, especially right away, making this an exciting update for the Padres.

Preller has been known for being aggressive in trade talks, and we could see this play out again. The team has reportedly been putting together a list of targets to go after.

"With the deadline a little more than two months away, sources have said the Padres are compiling a list of potential targets every bit as ambitious as the past two seasons, when Preller made the team substantially better at the deadline," Acee wrote.

Who Could Padres Be Targeting?

Over the last few weeks, we have started to gather some information on who the Padres may target at the trade deadline this year. Most of these guys have been pitchers, and they would come in the form of both starters and bullpen help.

For starters, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been the big fish mentioned for the Padres. But trading for Skubal would take some creativity from Preller, and it would be a major risk since he will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Other targets could be Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins, who has been on the trade block for years. Right-hander Freddy Peralta could also be on the move from the New York Mets, and while he's in the same boat as Skubal, it may be easier to acquire his services.

On the bullpen side of things, the Padres have been rumored to be eyeing veteran Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox. Adding Chapman to the mix could make the Padres' already dominant bullpen even better, and he's likely to be moved at the deadline.

The Padres have also been linked with former closer Josh Hader, who's now with the Houston Astros. Hader has multiple years left on his contract, so he may be a little more of a tough acquisition for this team.

San Diego wants to add bullpen help to avoid fatigue among the relief pitchers. Star closer Mason Miller has already discussed the heavy workload he's been given, so the team wants to make sure that everyone is fresh for the playoffs.

Overall, the Padres should be very active at the trade deadline this season, following a good start to the year. San Diego is looking to win the World Series this year, and if it can make the right additions, it would give it a better chance to make it a reality.

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