Will Nick Pivetta Pitch Again This Season? Padres Manager Answers

The San Diego Padres' starting rotation was already fairly thin entering Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies — and when the game ended, things got even worse.

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta was forced to leave his start early due to an elbow issue, putting his future status up in the air.

After the game, there wasn't much of an update from anyone, including Pivetta. The right-hander has now been placed on the injured list, which is concerning for the Padres' pitching problems.

“I think it’s too early to tell for me,” Pivetta said after the game. “I just tried to go out there, do the best I could, get as deep in the baseball game as I possibly could. Obviously, didn’t feel good. I came out of the game. But the bullpen picked me up."

Before the Padres' opening game against the Seattle Mariners, manager Craig Stammen provided an update on Pivetta. Stammen was blatantly asked if he expected Pivetta to be able to pitch again this season following the elbow injury.

"Yeah," Stammen said. "I think we're going through that process, and we'll determine what the best next steps are. All of that is up to the medical team and Nick, and once we have an update on that, we'll let you guys know."

Craig Stammen is asked if he expects Nick Pivetta to pitch again this season. pic.twitter.com/FRax5yOGNj — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 14, 2026

Pivetta was supposed to anchor this Padres' rotation this season, so if he is forced to be out for a long time, it would be a massive blow to the team. But the last thing that San Diego will do is push him to return.

During spring training, Pivetta dealt with some arm fatigue, which caused him to skip a start. The right-hander did take the ball for Opening Day, and has made a total of four starts this season.

But for now, the Padres will allow him time to recover, while they hope for the best.

“We’re trying to be cautious with Nick, and I think the smartest move was to not push him,” Stammen said. “Give him some time on the IL, and then figure it out from there.”

San Diego called up right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob in a corresponding move, and will bring right-hander Matt Waldron up later in the week to replace Pivetta in the rotation.

It seems the team has also checked in on free agent pitcher Lucas Giolito, whom the Padres had shown interest in before the injury to Pivetta.

It remains to be seen if Giolito will be signed, but he could help fill the role of Pivetta on this pitching staff. The former All-Star has been staying patient on the free agent market, hoping to land a deal close to his believed value.

The injury to the Padres ace is certainly a hit to the overall season, but also to Pivetta himself. The right-hander is eligible to opt out of his contract at the end of the year, and many around the league expected him to earn a massive new deal if he had a strong season.

With Pivetta, the Padres' season was already going to be tough for a thin rotation. But now, the team will need others to step up in a big way while Pivetta is sidelined.

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