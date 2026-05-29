Padres' Jackson Merrill Addresses Brutal Early Season Struggles

The San Diego Padres have seen some real problems from multiple star players at the plate this season.

San Diego's offense has been one of the bigger storylines around the club this season, with the team being incredibly inconsistent from game to game. This has led the Padres to drop games that they shouldn't lose, and the team now finds itself 4.5 games back of first place in the National League West.

One of the larger issues from the lineup has been outfielder Jackson Merrill, whose offensive problems have been highlighted. Merrill just hasn't been able to put a solid run of games together, and it has directly impacted this Padres team.

The former All-Star reflected on his year so far, saying that he is just trying to remain patient in his approach.

“I’ve felt urgency to get out of it for a while now,” Merrill said. “You know, it could be more than eight games above .500, so I don’t know. I just want to get out of this as soon as possible and obviously stay as patient as I can.”

For the year, Merrill has hit .200 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in, while sporting an OPS of .589. These numbers just aren't going to get the job done, and the Padres need him to round back into form sooner rather than later.

After a breakout rookie year in 2024, Merill has declined at the plate. Part of this could be opposing pitchers adjusting to him, but it's also a lack of direct approach from the slugger as well.

Padres manager Craig Stammen weighed in on Merrill's struggles, calling out his swing process.

“It’s one of those situations where, like, ‘I’m going to be really stingy right here.’ Then he takes one down the middle, and then the next one he swings at the dirt,” Stammen said. “And it’s ‘Don’t swing, don’t swing,’ and all of a sudden you’re swinging.”

For the Padres to reach the level that they want this season, Merrill is going to need to turn it around. The outfielder isn't the only star to be struggling this year, but the Padres are looking to him to help break the offense out.

“I don’t know,” Merrill said. “It’s just like ups and downs. I feel good in some spots, and I’m not getting hits, and I feel bad in some spots, and I’m getting hits. And it’s like wanting to get on the same page as, honestly, myself. Be one person at the plate the entire time. Go up with a good approach every time and execute.”

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