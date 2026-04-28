Padres Lineup vs Cubs: Manny Machado Out With Injury, Surprise Player at Third Base

The San Diego Padres are looking to win their series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The Padres won a wild game on Monday night, 9-7, in which each team came from behind to take the lead and Mason Miller lost his historic scoreless innings streak.

While the Padres won the game, they lost Manny Machado in the seventh inning to an apparent lower body injury. He's not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

For what it's worth, Stammen said Machado was "fine" on Monday night, and that he was removed "as a precaution."

“He’s fine," Stammen said of Machado after Monday night's win. "We took him out as precaution. It looked like he was just going down the line a little slow, came out of the box a little awkwardly. He had a couple slides at second that didn’t feel great on his lower half. So we’ll talk to him [Tuesday], see how he’s feeling and then evaluate him going forward.”

Jake Cronenworth is playing third base in Machado's place. It's his first career start at third base and the first time since his rookie season that he's playing there.

The Padres could have had Miguel Andujar play third base, or shifted Ty France over to third. Instead, it's Cronenworth at the hot corner, with France at first base, where he won a Gold Glove last year. Andujar is out of the lineup.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Ty France, 1B Gavin Sheets, DH Luis Campusano, C Bryce Johnson, RF Jake Cronenworth, 3B

With Machado out of the lineup, the red-hot France has been moved up to the No. 5 hole with Bogaerts batting cleanup.

Johnson is getting a start in right field while Tatis is playing second base so Cronenworth can man third base.

Padres vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres against right-hander Edward Cabrera of the Cubs.

Buehler has had an up-and-down season with the Padres, sporting a 5.75 ERA across 20.1 innings. He's made two good starts (where he's allowed two runs over 11 innings) and three bad ones (where he's allowed 11 runs over 9.1 innings).

He's coming off his worst outing of the year at Coors Field last week where he lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks.

As for Cabrera, he's pitched well in his first season in Chicago following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera began the season with 11.2 scoreless innings in his first two starts. He's allowed three earned runs in each of his last three outings, totaling a 2.73 ERA over 29.2 innings of work.

How to Watch Padres vs Cubs on Tuesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 28 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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