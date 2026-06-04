Padres' Jake Cronenworth Has Made Slight Improvement From Concussion, Says Manager

The last month-plus has been a collection of scary moments for San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth as he deals with ongoing concussion symptoms.

Cronenworth hasn't played in a game since May 4 as he battles these issues, and it's been a very slow recovery process for him. The Padres have released minimal updates throughout his recovery, with most of them saying that he remains far away from returning.

A recent update from manager Craig Stammen does offer some good news regarding Cronenworth's recovery. Stammen said that the improvement of the veteran isn't huge, but that he is going in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t say it’s dramatic,” Stammen said of Cronenworth's improvement. “But we’re trending in a better direction than what we were previously.”

This is excellent news for Cronenworth, especially given how serious concussions can be. The veteran has been trying to get over the problems, but this is one of the worst injuries that a player can deal with due to its fickle nature.

Cronenworth was originally cleared from a concussion back on April 18, but over the following days, his symptoms started to play out. However, the veteran believed that the symptoms were due to altitude sickness since the Padres were playing in both Denver and Mexico City.

Cronenworth ended up playing through the concussion symptoms for nearly three weeks before he alerted team doctors that he was having issues.

This likely has made everything worse for him in his recovery, and now it's been a frustrating attempt to get back on the field. Concussions can be tricky to overcome, and the team has been giving him the time needed to fully heal.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," Stammen said last month. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

The Padres will be very happy once Cronenworth can return, but his safety is the top priority for all involved.

Infielders Fernando Tatis Jr. and Sung-Mun Song have continued to take reps at second base while Cronenworth is out. The team will work through the injury for however long it takes, but thankfully, it seems that there is finally some good news around Cronenworth's recovery.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news