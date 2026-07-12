Padres' Craig Stammen Reveals Biggest Adjustment in First Year as Manager at Any Level

The San Diego Padres are in the most crucial part of their season with the All-Star break finally here.

The Friars have been hovering arornd .500 for the last few weeks, and enter the break an even 48-48. However, there doesn't appear to be a feeling of hopelessness or that San Diego will be sellers at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

One of the new factors in play for the organization is first year manager Craig Stammen. He told Barry M. Bloom of The Times of San Diego the toughest adjustment he has had to make now at the helm of a team he last pitched for in 2022, and in a title he has never held at any level.

“It always boils down to communication and how much you can communicate with these guys on a daily basis,” Stammen said. “With the coaching staff, the front office. You have to be really good about having conversations, but you have to be willing to listen and think about other people’s ideas and their feelings. Put yourself in their shoes. If you do that you have a chance to make better decisions.”

As the season soldiers on for the Padres, the All-Star break will likely be filled with these kinds of conversations along with plenty of ideas exchanged.

Will the Padres sell at the trade deadline?

President of baseball operations AJ Preller has a track record of pulling off some of the biggest trades at the deadline and further changing the landscape of MLB. A would-be move that many have been calling for is whether or not to trade right-hander Mason Miller.

The Miller trade at last year's deadline cost a hefty haul for San Diego, and even with the knowledge that they will definitely not get the same kind of return back, many pieces can be replenished through Miller. On the other hand, if the Padres choose to beef up their roster before Aug. 3, Miller is exactly who you want on the mound come October.

The Padres could look to trade people on expiring contracts such as Adrian Morejon. They can also see if there's any way they can part with some of their big contracts such as Jake Cronenworth or Xander Bogaerts.

Most likely, the team will look to add as they try to shore up the rotation and lineup. Stammen will be in charge of helping navigate the team through whatever they plan to do, incorporating whichever new pieces join the club over the next month.

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