Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, SD Draft Picks Calls Out Dodgers, AJ Preller Talks Deadline
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The San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon and improved to 48-48 on the year.
The Friars started things off with a three-run second inning thanks to an RBI single from Jake Cronenworth, Sung-Mun Song getting walked with the bases loaded and Ty France drawing a balk with the bases full.
After the Padres entered the bottom of the eighth down 4-3, a Manny Machado RBI single and a sacrifice fly from France broke the deadlock and led to the clutch win.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres signed an outfielder to a minor league deal. The former Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers outfielder recently celebrated his 27th birthday and has a swing-and-miss percentage of just 13.8% during his time in the majors thus far.
In other news, Padres first-round draft pick Coleman Borthwick called out the Los Angeles Dodgers in his opening press conference.
“I’ve dreamed for this since I was a kid,” Borthwick said of being drafted. “I’m ready to play some baseball, especially over there in California. I’m ready to go beat the Dodgers. That’s my main goal. Whenever I heard San Diego, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the team to beat the Dodgers.’”
Finally, president of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke on the impending trade deadline and the very real reality that the Padres may be sellers.
“We’re going to go into the process open-minded to see what’s there and see what can help our club,” Preller said to reporters on Saturday. “We’re going to go in open-minded about whether it’s acquiring players or looking at it if we have to go another direction. All those things are on the table.”
One of the biggest question marks is what San Diego will do with Mason Miller, the dominant right-hander who the Friars acquired just one year ago.
The closer has an ERA of just 0.91, a blistering fastball that averages 101.3 mph and the ability to garner an elite haul should the Padres pull the trigger on a deal.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Former Astros, White Sox Outfielder Ahead of All-Star Break
Padres' First-Round Draft Pick Calls Out Dodgers in Opening Press Conference
Padres' AJ Preller Says Team Could Sell at Trade Deadline
Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Amid Lengthy IL Stint
Padres' Craig Stammen Reveals Biggest Adjustment in First Year as Manager at Any Level
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson