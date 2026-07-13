Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, SD Draft Picks Calls Out Dodgers, AJ Preller Talks Deadline

The San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon and improved to 48-48 on the year.

The Friars started things off with a three-run second inning thanks to an RBI single from Jake Cronenworth, Sung-Mun Song getting walked with the bases loaded and Ty France drawing a balk with the bases full.

After the Padres entered the bottom of the eighth down 4-3, a Manny Machado RBI single and a sacrifice fly from France broke the deadlock and led to the clutch win.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres signed an outfielder to a minor league deal. The former Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers outfielder recently celebrated his 27th birthday and has a swing-and-miss percentage of just 13.8% during his time in the majors thus far.

In other news, Padres first-round draft pick Coleman Borthwick called out the Los Angeles Dodgers in his opening press conference.

“I’ve dreamed for this since I was a kid,” Borthwick said of being drafted. “I’m ready to play some baseball, especially over there in California. I’m ready to go beat the Dodgers. That’s my main goal. Whenever I heard San Diego, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the team to beat the Dodgers.’”

Finally, president of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke on the impending trade deadline and the very real reality that the Padres may be sellers.

“We’re going to go into the process open-minded to see what’s there and see what can help our club,” Preller said to reporters on Saturday. “We’re going to go in open-minded about whether it’s acquiring players or looking at it if we have to go another direction. All those things are on the table.”

One of the biggest question marks is what San Diego will do with Mason Miller, the dominant right-hander who the Friars acquired just one year ago.

The closer has an ERA of just 0.91, a blistering fastball that averages 101.3 mph and the ability to garner an elite haul should the Padres pull the trigger on a deal.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Former Astros, White Sox Outfielder Ahead of All-Star Break

Padres' First-Round Draft Pick Calls Out Dodgers in Opening Press Conference

Padres' AJ Preller Says Team Could Sell at Trade Deadline

Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Amid Lengthy IL Stint

Padres' Craig Stammen Reveals Biggest Adjustment in First Year as Manager at Any Level

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove earned a MAJOR achievement amid his lengthy IL stint⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XRdorwR89z — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 12, 2026

3-pitch Mason Miller K to end it!

🔥🔥🔥102.4 MPH🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥102.9 MPH🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥102.3 MPH🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5e2bq6H5pZ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 12, 2026

Manny Machado talks with @SammyLev after today’s win about his game-tying hit in the 8th inning, Ty France’s impact on the Padres, and how the team can use the last two wins to build momentum into the second half. pic.twitter.com/Tq7nnFiRkR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 12, 2026

Padres' first half MVP Mason Miller.



▫️ERA: 0.91



▫️IP: 39.2



▫️K/9: 16.34



▫️WHIP: 0.78



▫️AVG Against: .134



▫️OPS Against: .349



▫️XBH Allowed: 0



▫️Saves: 25



🔥🔥🔥



📸: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ijjI3A5KfI — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 12, 2026

Rival executives are intrigued to see whether trade Mason Miller at the deadline, per @BNightengale



The team is not expected to get “anything close” in return to what they have up in acquiring Miller. pic.twitter.com/5tKrCwXyJs — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 12, 2026

Here are our picks from Day 2 of the 2026 MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/ehyiT3yrKY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2026

Padres select C Mark Quatrani in the 18th round.



I had him mocked to SD in the 10th, solid defensive catcher with lightning in his bat against FB. pic.twitter.com/naF1ivHd0d — Diego Garcia (@StatNerd_Base) July 12, 2026

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