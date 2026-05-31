Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Has No Timeline to Return From Concussion

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth remains out with ongoing concussion symptoms, and he remains far from returning.

This has been one of the more unfortunate storylines from the season, as Cronenworth has been dealing with this issue for a long time now. While he recovers, Cronenworth has at least been doing some work on the field, including running and playing catch.

The veteran infielder has also started to swing the bat a little bit in the cage, which is a good sign of progress being made. But according to manager Craig Stammen, Cronenworth remains without a timetable for return.

“Is not something that is going to happen here really quickly. It’s going to be a pretty slow process," Stammen said.

Cronenworth was originally cleared from his concussion back on April 18, following him taking a pitch on the chin. But over the next few weeks afterward, he started to have symptoms that are now signs that the concussion never went away.

However, the Padres were playing a series in Denver against the Colorado Rockies and in Mexico City against the Arizona Diamondbacks, both of which are locations with high altitude. Due to this, Cronenworth believed that his symptoms were due to altitude sickness, not the concussion.

Cronenworth played through the concussion for nearly three weeks before he alerted the team doctors that he still wasn't feeling very good. The team immediately placed him on the injured list, and the veteran has been out since early May.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," Stammen said. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

This is certainly a scary situation all around for Cronenworth, but Padres are allowing him as much time as needed to fully heal.

Before suffering the injury, Cronenworth had struggled at the plate, likely as a result of the concussion symptoms. Overall, the former two-time All-Star hit .144 with one home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .468.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Sung-Mun Song will continue to get reps at second base until Cronenworth can return to the field.

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