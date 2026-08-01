Padres Land Freddy Peralta, Trade Key Reliever and More Bold Predictions Ahead of Deadline

Just a week ago, it looked like the San Diego Padres were on their way to another disappointing season and a potential trade deadline sell-off.

It's amazing what winning does for a team.

The Padres went 6-1 over the last week and are suddenly in prime position for a playoff run, just one game back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

It was widely reported that president of baseball operations AJ Preller was looking for any reason to buy at the deadline over the last few weeks. His team finally gave him that reason.

Thus, the Padres are expected to be aggressive over the next 48 hours to turn this team into a serious World Series contender. Here are four bold predictions for how things shake out.

1. Padres Trade for Freddy Peralta

The Padres' biggest need — by far — is starting pitching. It could be argued that's the team's only need.

While the Padres would love nothing more than to add Tarik Skubal to the front of their rotation, it's difficult to imagine the team having the prospect capital to pull that off.

The Padres' farm system is arguably the worst in the sport. It's also unknown how much — if any — payroll the team will be able to take on.

Because of all that, the Padres may need to shoot lower in their quest for starting pitching help.

The Padres' best options for starting pitchers at the deadline are ones who are a) on expiring contracts and b) not having the best seasons.

There's no one who fits that mold more than New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta.

Peralta, an All-Star in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers, has had a nightmare season with the Mets, sporting a 4.99 ERA across 113.2 innings. With that being said, the entire Mets team has been disappointing, and it's possible he'll turn things around on a postseason contender.

That's a risk the Padres are going to take, without giving up too much for the impending free agent.

2. Mason Miller is Not Traded

This isn't so bold, but it's a prediction that needs to be made.

The Padres will hold onto baseball's best reliever, and improve the rest of their roster in a push for a deep postseason run.

Miller has a 0.79 ERA across 45.2 innings this season. He has 85 strikeouts and zero home runs allowed. He's a perfect 28-for-28 in saves.

The Padres would be dumb to not listen to offers on Miller to at least see what they could get. However, nothing is going to entice Preller to pull the trigger, knowing the team needs Miller to accomplish their goals this season.

3. At Least One Big League Reliever is Traded

While the Padres aren't going to trade Miller, just about everyone else in their bullpen is likely available.

Because of the team's poor farm system, Preller will have to get creative in how he looks to improve his roster. Trading from the team's strength — the bullpen — would be his best way to do that.

Left-handed flamethrower Adrian Morejon could be the best reliever traded at the deadline. It's also possible San Diego feels they need both him and Miller to make a deep postseason run.

Fortunately, San Diego has one of the deepest bullpens in the league, and could move right-hander Jeremiah Estrada or left-handers Wandy Peralta or Yuki Matsui, among others.

By 3 p.m. PT on Monday, at least one reliever from the big league roster will be on another team.

4. Padres Make the Most Trades in the National League

The Padres' middling record suggests they shouldn't be so aggressive at the deadline. However, their offense has been among the league's best over the last month-plus, and with one or two starting pitchers, San Diego can be a true World Series threat.

That's all Preller needs to go for it.

Preller will wheel and deal over the next 48 hours and, when it's all said and done, make more trades than any other team in the National League, setting the Padres up for a true World Series run.

Whether or not it ultimately pays off will be another story.

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