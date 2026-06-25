Padres Named Top Fit for Mets All-Star With '90% Chance' of Being Traded

The 2026 trade deadline is a little over a month away, and the San Diego Padres have a lot of holes to fill across the roster.

The big question is how aggressive the team will be to add, given the lack of quality prospects already in the farm system. Some insiders believe that the Padres will go all-in to bring more talent in, while others believe San Diego will add around the margins.

No matter what path the Padres take, this team wants to win the World Series. And with A.J. Preller at the helm, the Padres can never be counted out from making a splash move.

Recently, MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN linked the Padres to All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets. With the Mets struggling this season, there is a lot of speculation around the team moving Peralta.

McDaniel and Passan gave him a "90% chance" of being dealt ahead of the deadline.

Should Padres Target Freddy Peralta?

Peralta is the classic case of "what have you done lately", with him struggling in his first year with New York. Last season, Peralta was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers, but with the Mets, he has regressed.

The right-hander will be a free agent at the end of the year, but due to the team's issues, the Mets may sell low on him. This is where a team like the Padres could take full advantage, bringing in the two-time All-Star.

Overall, Peralta has thrown 85,2 innings this season, posting an ERA of 4.83. But it's not all bad for the veteran, with Peralta showing strong command at the top of the zone.

Peralta does have below-average fastball velocity, but he doesn't rely on speed to impact his game on the mound. With him being 30 years old, this could bode well for teams, especially if they have an interest in signing him long-term.

For the Padres, if they could add Peralta, it would bolster the depth of this staff, while hoping that the All-Star pitcher returns to form. Sometimes, a change of scenery could unlock a player, and going from the Mets to San Diego could see something click for Peralta.

Peralta is making just $8 million this season, which could be attractive for a team like San Diego that wants to keep payroll down.

The Padres have been linked with Peralta in the past, with rumors swirling around their interest before he was sent to the Mets. This could be the chance to add Peralta for cheaper, giving San Diego a prime starter for the stretch run.

San Diego is expected to get both Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove back in the second half of the season as well, so the starting rotation could become a strength of this roster. Having Peralta, Pivetta, Musgrove, Michael King and others would be a very tough rotation for opponents to deal with in the postseason.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news