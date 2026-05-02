Padres Lineup vs White Sox: Gavin Sheets Starting, Nick Castellanos Out

The San Diego Padres are in the midst of a season-high three-game losing streak. After dropping the final two games of their series against the Chicago Cubs, they lost Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox, 8-2.

The Padres were down 6-0 by the second inning on Friday night, and 7-0 by the fifth inning. They'll look to get off to a better start on Saturday.

Padres vs White Sox Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Michael King is taking the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season.

King has been his dominant self this year, sporting a 2.41 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 33.2 innings of work.

King has allowed just three earned runs over his last three starts (17 innings pitched). He's been a stabilizer in a rotation full of question marks this season.

Opposite King will be White Sox right-hander Sean Burke, who's also in the midst of a great season.

Across 33.2 innings, Burke has a 3.21 ERA with 24 strikeouts to seven walks. He's coming off his best outing of the season, where he followed an opener with 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts.

Burke has made one career start at Petco Park, pitching six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight in September 2024.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

The Padres are going with their standard lineup, as lefties Merrill, Sheets and Cronenworth are back after Monday's off day.

Andujar is getting the start at designated hitter, with Ty France and Nick Castellanos on the bench.

How to Watch Padres vs White Sox on Saturday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 2 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app. It will also be broadcast on CBS8 in San Diego.

Tune in to tonight’s game on @CBS8! pic.twitter.com/vOwMHUkCaY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 2, 2026

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.