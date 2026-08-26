Padres Lose Key Pitcher to Injury for Third Time in 2026

Pitcher Jeremiah Estrada’s stop-and-start season took another turn Wednesday when the San Diego Padres placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

The move came before the Padres’ series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher David Morgan was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill Estrada’s roster spot.

The Padres did not provide details on the severity of Estrada’s shoulder injury. It is his third trip to the injured list this season, following right elbow tendinitis in April and right knee inflammation that kept him out for nearly two months in the middle of the season. He returned from the knee injury July 29.

Estrada had made 33 appearances for the Padres this season, posting a 3.48 ERA, 3.01 FIP and 38 strikeouts in 31 innings. He had been used primarily in the middle and late innings, giving manager Craig Stammen another high-leverage option in addition to right-handed closer Mason Miller.

The timing creates another complication for a bullpen the Padres expected to carry them through the final weeks of the regular season and into October.

Miller and left-hander Adrian Morejon remain Stammen's primary high-leverage options. Rookie right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez has also emerged as a significant part of the group, although his workload is becoming a consideration.

Rodriguez, 22, is on pace to throw more innings this season (59 through Tuesday) than in any of his three previous professional seasons.

Estrada’s absence could give left-handers Yuki Matsui and Kyle Hart more opportunities in important situations. Both have pitched well recently.

Morgan, 26, has promising numbers in the big leagues (76.5% strand rate, 3.24 FIP) despite much less impressive stats in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He is 0-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP for the Padres' top farm team, despite an excellent 19-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In the best-case scenario, Estrada’s latest absence will last the minimum 15 days and give him ample time to ramp up for the postseason.

Even then, Stammen must be careful not to push his best relievers if the Padres are to make a deep October run. Now, he must do so without one of his most trusted bullpen arms. Only Morejon (136 through Tuesday) and Wandy Peralta (126) have made more regular season appearances for the Padres since the beginning of last year.

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