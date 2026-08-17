Padres Roundup: Concerning Nick Pivetta Update, Breakout Reliever Earns High Praise, Huge Series Win

The San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians, 5-0, on Sunday, winning the series and moving to 67-58 on the year.

The Padres enter this week as the No. 6 seed in the National League, one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres waited a long time to play Sunday's game, as it was delayed more than three hours. When it finally got going, starting pitcher Casey Mize was more than ready, as he fired six shutout innings against his former American League Central foe.

Offensively, the Padres got back-to-back home runs by Luis Rengifo and Gavin Sheets in the second inning. Then, Xander Bogaerts had an RBI single in the fourth, and Jase Bowen and Jake Cronenworth homered in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to put the game away.

Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Yuki Matsui pitched the final three frames, as Mason Miller got the entire series off.

In other news, right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta remains in a holding pattern after abruptly leaving his first rehab start after 14 pitches with tightness in his elbow.

Pivetta has thrown in the bullpen multiple times since, but doesn't currently have a rehab start scheduled.

Pivetta won't be back before Aug. 22, meaning his $14 million player option for 2027 will turn into a team option. At this point, it's unclear if he'll be able to return this season at all.

When he last spoke to reporters nearly two weeks ago, Pivetta didn't want to look too far ahead.

“I just kind of focus on a day-to-day aspect of what my goals are — to help contribute with my teammates and play a baseball game,” Pivetta said. “So I think anytime I’m able to wake up in the morning, feel good, go out and throw, it’s a good day and just kind of move forward in that general direction.”

In better news, manager Craig Stammen recently had some high praise for the team's breakout 22-year-old reliever, Bradgley Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who earned the first save of his big league career on Friday, has officially been put on the map by his manager.

“What we’re seeing is foreshadowing what he’ll probably be throughout his career,” Stammen said. “He’s one of the best relievers in baseball, and he proved it again tonight being able to pitch the ninth.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Latest Nick Pivetta Update is Concerning for Padres

Craig Stammen Calls Padres' 22-Year-Old Pitcher 'One of the Best Relievers in Baseball'

Padres, Guardians Finally Have New Start Time for Sunday's Game

Padres Pitcher Nearly Retired Before Breaking Out With San Diego

One Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 10 Ranking, While Another Plummets

Padres Tweets of the Day

The rain never bothered us anyway. pic.twitter.com/Puoq4uKPqT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2026

Real eyes realize real Mize. pic.twitter.com/soTbu0ph4W — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2026

Gloves courtesy of Manny Machado 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xr2S3PyNJ3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 17, 2026

Padres RHP Nick Pivetta still doesn't have his next rehab start scheduled in a bit of a concerning update...😳😳



Pivetta will likely need to make at least 3-4 rehab outings before returning to the big league level⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J1QPZKnrWR — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 16, 2026

Jase getting it done! pic.twitter.com/J1G56BkKeW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2026

Ethan Salas laces a two-run double off the wall in left-center.



98.5 mph exit velocity: pic.twitter.com/DyXtZSJkC0 — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 16, 2026

¡Todo el poder de Luis Rengifo! pic.twitter.com/qDWmVatDqg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2026

Next series probables with an #oldfriend alert#Padres:

RHP Walker Buehler (7-5, 4.88)

LHP Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.28)

RHP Michael King (8-8, 3.41)#Mets:



RHP Nolan McLean (8-8, 3.42)

LHP Zac Thornton (3-3, 2.78)

RHP Robert Stock (0-2, 6.57) — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 16, 2026

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