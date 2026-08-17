Padres Roundup: Concerning Nick Pivetta Update, Breakout Reliever Earns High Praise, Huge Series Win
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The San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians, 5-0, on Sunday, winning the series and moving to 67-58 on the year.
The Padres enter this week as the No. 6 seed in the National League, one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Padres waited a long time to play Sunday's game, as it was delayed more than three hours. When it finally got going, starting pitcher Casey Mize was more than ready, as he fired six shutout innings against his former American League Central foe.
Offensively, the Padres got back-to-back home runs by Luis Rengifo and Gavin Sheets in the second inning. Then, Xander Bogaerts had an RBI single in the fourth, and Jase Bowen and Jake Cronenworth homered in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to put the game away.
Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Yuki Matsui pitched the final three frames, as Mason Miller got the entire series off.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta remains in a holding pattern after abruptly leaving his first rehab start after 14 pitches with tightness in his elbow.
Pivetta has thrown in the bullpen multiple times since, but doesn't currently have a rehab start scheduled.
Pivetta won't be back before Aug. 22, meaning his $14 million player option for 2027 will turn into a team option. At this point, it's unclear if he'll be able to return this season at all.
When he last spoke to reporters nearly two weeks ago, Pivetta didn't want to look too far ahead.
“I just kind of focus on a day-to-day aspect of what my goals are — to help contribute with my teammates and play a baseball game,” Pivetta said. “So I think anytime I’m able to wake up in the morning, feel good, go out and throw, it’s a good day and just kind of move forward in that general direction.”
In better news, manager Craig Stammen recently had some high praise for the team's breakout 22-year-old reliever, Bradgley Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who earned the first save of his big league career on Friday, has officially been put on the map by his manager.
“What we’re seeing is foreshadowing what he’ll probably be throughout his career,” Stammen said. “He’s one of the best relievers in baseball, and he proved it again tonight being able to pitch the ninth.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Latest Nick Pivetta Update is Concerning for Padres
Craig Stammen Calls Padres' 22-Year-Old Pitcher 'One of the Best Relievers in Baseball'
Padres, Guardians Finally Have New Start Time for Sunday's Game
Padres Pitcher Nearly Retired Before Breaking Out With San Diego
One Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 10 Ranking, While Another Plummets
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.