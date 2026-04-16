Padres Get Bad News on Nick Pivetta After MRI

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is expected to miss significant time after his MRI results showed a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Exactly how much time he misses is currently unknown.

“We’re kind of discussing exactly what that looks like,” manager Craig Stammen said to reporters on Wednesday. “He’s definitely going to take some time off throwing, let it rest, let it heal and then get back on the throwing program and strengthening program.

"So it’s probably going to be more weeks and maybe months than it is just specific days."

He added: "He’s going to take some time. But we feel pretty confident he’s going to get back this year.”

Pivetta left his Sunday start in his fourth inning with what the team initially called elbow stiffness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game.

For now, Pivetta is shut down and said he has no timetable to return. He isn't thinking about potentially needing surgery.

“For me, it’s just focusing on rehab," Pivetta said. "I have really good strength, which is a positive. I think just listening to my body, making sure that I’m listening, actually listening to it, not just pitching through things and taking the right measures and leaning on the great medical staff we have here. Those guys are going to help me out like they have before.”

Nick Pivetta shared an update on how his elbow is feeling, and expressed optimism that he'll avoid surgery and will pitch again this year: pic.twitter.com/bDbZfsdXuI — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 15, 2026

Pivetta dealt with an arm issue in spring training that the team labeled as "arm fatigue." He had a Cactus League start skipped, but wasn't forced to miss any regular season time.

He didn't know for sure if the two injuries were related, but assumed there is some correlation.

“I think it probably correlates a little bit,” Pivetta said. “I think it’s something a little bit different in this sense, but I think … parts of that probably came back too.”

Pivetta said he's "feeling better day by day," but knows the injury is going to take time to heal.

“It’s really frustrating for me personally,” Pivetta said. “I mean, I was feeling really well. I felt like I was pitching better. I love contributing to the team. I take great pride in playing baseball, playing for the fans, playing for my teammates, for the organization.

“So, you know, just take a step back. Lean on my teammates. Lean on Joe [Musgrove], [Yu] Darvish, and just see how it goes from here.”

Pivetta was the Padres' best pitcher last season, leading the team in ERA (2.87) and innings pitched (181.2). It was the best season of his career, and he was hoping to continue that in 2026.

After a rough first outing on Opening Day, Pivetta had bounced back, allowing just two runs over his last 13 innings with 20 strikeouts. He's confident he'll have a chance to add to those numbers this season.

"Yeah, yeah I do," Pivetta said when asked if he had confidence he'll be back this season. "Yes."

How Will Padres Replace Nick Pivetta in Rotation?

Right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron is going to take Pivetta's spot in the rotation for now. He'll likely be activated off the injured list ahead of Friday's game. He pitched 12 scoreless innings on his rehab assignment as he worked his way back from spring hemorrhoid surgery.

The Padres have also shown interest in free agent right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito, per multiple reports. It remains to be seen if the team makes a strong push to sign him as a replacement for Pivetta.

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