Padres Manager Has Theory for Walker Buehler's Sudden Dominance

The San Diego Padres have seen something switch in right-hander Walker Buehler since the calendar turned to August.

Buehler has recorded a 2.73 ERA over five starts in August, putting together a bounce-back stretch. The veteran had a tough July, posting a 9.82 ERA over five starts.

The right-hander has gone at least six innings in each of his last three starts, allowing just four runs total. Buehler has done this against the best team in baseball in the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins.

Buehler's recent success even goes back to the end of July, with the right-hander putting together two strong starts at the end of the month. He has been on fire of late, and it's helped the Padres string together a bunch of wins to get back into the postseason conversation.

While there is no firm reason for his newfound dominance, Padres manager Craig Stammen seems to have a theory.

“I think he smells the postseason,” Stammen said. “That’s one thing that’s part of his career is being a part of that every single year. So he smells that. He knows the team needs the quality starts. He also sees the other starters doing really well, and I think internally that motivates him. And he’s just been able to make a lot of really good pitches here lately.”

Over his career, Buehler has been one of the more consistent playoff pitchers. The veteran has gone 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA, 114 strikeouts and one save in 19 postseason appearances.

The right-hander closed out the 2024 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, cementing his legacy as a playoff performer. So, if the Padres can reach the playoffs, Buehler could be a valuable weapon for the team to use.

Buehler joined the Padres on a minor league deal this offseason, with the hope of making the team. The right-hander sought out San Diego, believing that they could help him get his career back on track.

So far, that is exactly how everything has played out.

The veteran has been part of the new-look starting rotation for the Padres since the trade deadline. San Diego invested heavily in adding pitchers, bringing in both Casey Mize and Robbie Ray.

After much uncertainty with the rotation, the Padres finally appear to have turned the starters into a strength. This has allowed them to get back into the playoff picture, with San Diego holding onto a wild-card spot in the National League.

The deadline moves energized this entire roster, with the offense waking up as well. But with the playoffs starting in a little over a month, the Padres, including Buehler, will need to stay the course to put consistent performances on the field.

Buehler's next start is currently scheduled to be on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

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