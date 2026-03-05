Walker Buehler Chose Padres Over NL Powerhouse in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres signed Walker Buehler to a minor league deal this offseason, but it appears he had other options in free agency.

The right-hander recently revealed the Philadelphia Phillies were also in the mix, but he felt the Padres were the best ballclub to join at this point in his career.

Buehler spoke to Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune about his free agency process and explained his belief in joining the Friars.

"We felt the opportunity here was better for me and the ability to start," he said. "Obviously, they have a lot of starters in Philly, and a big-boy prospect (Andrew Painter) that’s coming up that I think is going to make the team. The opportunity wasn’t just kind of where I want it to be, and I’m definitely excited to be a part of this team.”

Walker Buehler Vying to Make Padres' Opening Day Rotation

The right-hander is coming off a tumultuous 2025 season, where he began the campaign with the Boston Red Sox and later signed with the Phillies just before the postseason.

After signing a $21.05 million deal with the Red Sox last offseason, Buehler was eventually released by the team after sporting a 5.45 ERA across 112.1 innings of work. He then inked a deal with the Phillies, tossing 13.2 innings for the team with a 0.66 mark.

Buehler faced his longtime team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NL Division Series as a member of the Phillies. However, the right-hander didn't make an appearance.

Following the 2025 season, Buehler hit the free agent market for the second consecutive winter. His market seemed quiet, but based on his remarks, there were multiple teams interested in the All-Star.

Now, Buehler is vying for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day rotation. The team appears to have four starters locked in thus far, with Nick Pivetta, Michael King, Joe Musgrove, and Randy Vásquez.

While Vásquez hasn't been announced as an official starter, he's dominated this spring, tossing 8.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks. He's also punched out eight batters, while getting hitters to swing-and-miss with his fastball around 96 mph.

The Padres are still searching for their fifth starter, which could be Buehler's big opportunity this season. The race is still in full swing, so the right-hander will have to make his mark sooner rather than later.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.