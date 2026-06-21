Walker Buehler Reveals Key to Career Resurrection With Padres

Following the 2024 World Series, veteran right-hander Walker Buehler was on top of the baseball world.

After all, he had just helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the title, completing the final inning by striking out two batters.

But fast forward to the offseason after the 2025 season, and Buehler was struggling to find a team to sign him.

The right-hander wasn't himself in 2025 following his triumphant postseason run, playing for both the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

So when Buehler signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres heading into 2026, the expectations for him remained unknown.

Buehler worked his way into the starting rotation on Opening Day, and after a slow start to the season, he has found his rhythm. Overall, the veteran has made 15 starts for the Padres, posting an ERA of 3.96 while becoming a key piece to the pitching staff.

The right-hander reflected on his stint with the Padres thus far, opening up about what has allowed him to resurrect his career in San Diego.

"I think health is first and foremost." Buehler said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "My elbow has not been in a good place for the past two years. This offseason, I kind of did some wonky stuff. I got a tooth removed that a [chiropractor] in [Cincinnati] explained to me is a 'shoulder-and-elbow-related' tooth. I had a bad root canal that they went and took out. I did some alternative treatment stuff on it. We moved to Arizona. I got in a little bit better shape. So some combination of all that stuff."

Finally healthy, Buehler has shown flashes of the pitcher that he once was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At one point, Buehler was seen as one of the best arms in baseball, but injuries have taken a toll on his career.

In addition to finally being healthy, Buehler has credited Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla for helping him return to form this season as well. Niebla has proven to be a resource for multiple pitchers, and the Padres are lucky to have him on the staff.

"On the personality stuff, I’m an acquired taste. I understand that I can be very rough or gruff — or whatever you want to say — early on, and that’s just kind of how I am. That’s how I’ve known how to relate to people my whole life." Buehler said.

"That’s not everybody’s cup of tea. Some guys push back, and whatever right I have to be who I am, they do too as well. But he and I have started to get some rapport that way and have some fun together. A big thing for me on the performance side is, the more we can talk through these things — I really believe in distilling these ideas down."

Having strong chemistry like this can be key between a pitcher and coach, and it's clearly helped Buehler get back to feeling like himself. The veteran seems very comfortable playing for the Padres, and he is eager to help this group go after a World Series title.

If the Padres can reach the playoffs, Buehler is the perfect pitcher to have on the roster as he's proven to be a postseason riser over his career. The right-hander owns an ERA of 3.04 in the playoffs, proving his worth when the lights are brightest.

It has been an up-and-down last few years for Buehler, but he is settled in now, which should be great news for the Padres moving forward. Buehler sought out the Padres over the offseason, and to this point, it's worked out well for both sides.

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