Padres Make Unfortunate History Not Seen in Over 100 Years in Brutal Loss to Mets

The San Diego Padres made some unfortunate history that hasn't been seen in over 100 years in their series-opening loss to the New York Mets on Monday.

In the 2-1 loss, San Diego became the first team since at least 1920 to be thrown out at home plate three different times in the first two innings. This also marked the first time in 25 years that the Padres had three runners thrown out at home in a game.

This marked the first time this had happened to any team since 2010.

The Padres TV broadcast calls of Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing throwing people out!☺️ pic.twitter.com/lMdoutmXct — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) August 18, 2026

In the first inning, the Padres had back-to-back runners — Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado — thrown out at home plate in consecutive at-bats.

Then, in the second inning, Xander Bogaerts also made the third out at home.

Howeverm the team isn't letting the loss get them down; instead, manager Craig Stammen credited the Mets for making the play.

“They made some really good throws at home plate,” Stammen said after the game. “We had three chances to score, and they got us for every single one. Our mentality is be aggressive on the basepaths, make the other team make a play. Tonight, they made the plays.”

The Padres' offense has been brought back to life in their recent stretch, with the team leading the league in batting average (.275) and OPS (.798). This surge in offense has allowed the Padres to win more games, finally showing the overall ceiling of this group.

But against the Mets, all San Diego could muster was one run, mainly due to New York's strong defense.

“That throw's on the money,” Stammen said. “If it's a little bit off, we have a run. On all three of them, if any of those throws bounce a little awkwardly … we have a run. They just made perfect plays.”

Like his manager, Cronenworth praised the Mets for their defense in the game.

“To get somebody to execute a perfect throw from the outfield — it’s really hard,” Cronenworth said. “They executed three in two innings, two from the same guy. Credit to them.”

Can the Padres Reach the Playoffs?

Even with the tough loss, the Padres should still feel very good about themselves right now. San Diego's postseason odds have soared in recent weeks, with the Padres looking like a dangerous team.

Every game is crucial for the Padres right now as they fight for playoff positioning alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, among others in the NL.

So, making sure to take care of business against teams like the Mets will be important in determining how the 2026 season goes for this Padres clubhouse.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news